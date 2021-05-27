COLUMBUS — The Lakeside Lutheran softball team lost to host Columbus 9-1 in a Capitol North road game on Tuesday, May 25, at Meister Park.
Dakota Voleskey finished with three RBIs off three hits for Columbus.
Nora Statz scored Lakeside's lone run, which came in the top of the fourth inning. Columbus scored one in the bottom of the second and added five more in the third.
Kieghtan Rank took the loss for the Warriors (8-9, 4-4 Capitol), allowing seven earned on 15 hits while striking out three and walking two.
COLUMBUS 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Columbus 015 012 X — 9 15 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Rank 6-15-7-2-3; C: Jo Peck 6.2-4-1-2-7.
Leading hitters — C: Hayes 2x4 (2B), Smedema 2x3 (2B), Adam 3x3, Voleskey 3x3 (2B).