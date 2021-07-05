Lake Mills junior forward Ava Stelter won her second consecutive Capitol Conference girls soccer Player of the Year in voting held recently.
“It’s a great feeling to be recognized for all my hard work,” Stelter said. “It’s also important to recognize its more than my play. It’s the play of my teammates. There’s 10 other girls on the field at the same time making plays and helping me. I definitely couldn’t get the award without their hard work and play. This is an award I share with the team.”
Stelter scored 35 goals, adding four assists, for 74 points over 12 games. Despite missing the final four-plus games due to a season-ending injury, she finished fourth statewide (across all divisions) in goals scored and was first at the time of her injury. Stelter’s point total was tied for the seventh-highest in the state.
“It’s tough to find the right words to express how incredibly special it was to coach Ava Stelter,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “I’m so glad the Capitol Conference coaches recognized Ava as the best player in our conference in 2019 and 2021 (no season in 2020). She is a generational player and will dearly be missed.
“The thing that I am so grateful for though, was how Ava showed the path to accomplishing your goals to all student-athletes in our district. A lot of people will remember Ava Stelter as being our best player in the program’s history, but what those of us that are close to Ava will remember was her leadership, her determination, and her year-round dedication to perfecting her craft. She motivated all of us to be better, and we can’t wait to see her at the next level with the Wisconsin Badgers.”
Stelter, like many high-level soccer recruits, won’t play at the high school level as a senior. She’s grateful for her two seasons in the program and looks forward to seeing the returnees continue developing.
“I love this program a lot and had two really good years in it,” Stelter said.
“I’m grateful for the girls I’ve been teammates with and that the coaching staff has been great. A goal coming in has been to raise expectations and get girls to want to win and believe they can win and do big things. We got close to accomplishing that this year. I’m happy the way things ended.”
Stelter scored 33 goals as a freshman in 2019. This season, she had back-to-back seven-goal games during nonconference play in mid May.
“Those games showed how well we were working together as a unit,” Stelter said. “To make those plays and score those goals you have to be playing good team soccer. No matter what team your playing it’s crazy to score that much. For those games, they brought us together and made us a closer unit than years before.”
Also a member of FC Wisconsin in Milwaukee since her middle school days, Stelter acknowledged teaming with players she grew up with was special.
“Playing with my friends I’ve known my entire life was a cool part of high school soccer,” she said. “It’s a different bond and different soccer when you play with the girls you see everyday.”
This season had its share of ups and downs for the L-Cats, from reeling off eight wins in 10 games, to five tied matches, to the season ending on their home turf in the regional final. This year’s roster had the class of 2020 in the back of their minds.
“The seniors who weren’t able to play in 2020 would have given everything to play,” Stelter said. “That made us be grateful and keep working.”
Lake Mills sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who was fourth statewide with 148 saves, and senior defender Hannah Lamke were also first-team honorees.
“I’m so happy for Ry that the conference coaches recognized her as our first-team all-conference goalie because she impressed all of us, consistently, all year long,” Hegstrom said. “Ry made some of the best saves I’ve ever seen and during some of the most crucial moments during our games this season.
“I think one of the coolest parts about Ry’s play though, is that she’s a naturally born positive leader, and is always the first one to credit her defense in front of her. We are very excited to see Ry’s play and leadership continue to grow next season.”
Lamke was a defensive stalwart in her final season, playing every minute of each league outing.
“Hannah will go down in the history books as one of our best center back defenders in the program’s history,” Hegstrom said. “Her development this season was impressive and inspiring. Hannah consistently gave everything she had to make sure the other team was going to be disrupted once they stepped foot into our defensive third.
“Truth be told, every time I asked Lam if she needed a sub, I was just praying she said no, because we were so much better with Hannah Lamke on the field. Hannah played every single second on the back line during league play this season. I’m very thankful the conference coaches recognized Hannah as one of the league’s best defenders. They definitely got it right.”
Lake Mills sophomore midfielder Kaci Everson, Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Mia Murray and senior midfielder Kendra Wilson were each second-team selections.
Everson helped fill the shoes of injured midfielders Julianna Wagner and Katelyn Kitsembel, who were each all-conference selections two seasons ago.
“Kaci had an outstanding season at center mid for us,” Hegstrom said. “I’m also really pleased Kaci was honored by our conference coaches because she is such a selfless player. Kaci was supposed to attack with Stelter up top, or attack from the wing to start this season. However, once we lost both of our centermids to horrific knee injuries, Kaci stepped up and took on a major role in the middle of the pitch and center mid. We will need Kaci to continue to play at a very high level to continue our success for years to come.”
Wilson has a great ability to read the field and her teammates, and understands how to maneuver the field and win back a lost possession, according to Lakeside Lutheran head coach Hannah Uher.
“Kendra Wilson is one of our senior captains and a great distributor in the midfield,” Uher added. “While most of what she does for us in games is impossible to see in stats, Kendra still managed a goal and an assist in conference play. Her strong shot even from the middle of the field has led her to nine shots on goal in conference play.”
Murray had four goals, five assists in conference play.
“Mia Murray is a force that scares defenses every time she’s on the ball,” Uher said. “She’s a bold, confident, and extremely talented player, with speed to back it up. After almost every game, Mia was complimented by officials and opposing coaches for her skill and sportsmanship. She finished the conference season with 25 shots on goal.”
For Lake Mills, senior defender Vivian Guerrero and senior forward Ava Wollin were honorable-mention selections.
“Viv’s growth from her sophomore year to senior year was exponential,” Hegstrom said. “She was such a major part of our success this season, and played through injuries all year long. Viv’s play in the back earned her Co-Most Valuable defender voted on by her teammates too. Viv was such a joy to coach.”
Wollin registered four goals, 12 assists this season.
“Aves is not only a great soccer talent, but a great person too,” Hegstrom said, “Her leadership as our only active captain by the end of the season was something we desperately needed for the success we were able to earn. Ava Wollin is like a magnet. Girls are just drawn to her and her positivity. She played so well for us, and was one of the top assisters in the state for Division 4. We will miss her play, and her leadership equally.”
For Lakeside Lutheran, freshman defender Ella Ristow, junior forward Lily Schuetz and senior goalkeeper Lillian Runke garnered honorable-mention accolades.
“Early on in the season, Ella Ristow solidified herself as a foundational piece to our backline,” Uher said. “Although she’s young, she plays with the confidence and poise of a much more experienced player. We trusted Ella with the centerback position for numerous 90 minute games. Ella’s strong play and ability to read the field under pressure prevented many scoring opportunities. Ella has been one of our most reliable and consistent players this season.”
Schuetz had two goals on 11 shots during conference action.
“Lily Schuetz is the definition of the Energizer Bunny — she doesn’t quit,” Uher said. “With lightning quick speed and a powerful rocket shot, Lily placed 11 shots and two goals in conference play. Not only was she speedy, Lily also applied great pressure to opposing defenders with her limitless energy. Transitioning Lily from midfield to forward early in the season was a game-changer, and significantly increased our goals per game.”
Runke had 51 saves in league games.
“Lillian Runke is a vocal leader of this team,” Uher said. “She has great hands and packs a powerful punch with her punts.”
Sugar River won the conference with a 7-0-0 record, followed by Luther Prep and Lake Mills each at 3-1-3, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at 2-2-3, Lodi at 2-3-2, Columbus at 1-3-3, Lakeside Lutheran at 1-4-2 and Cambridge at 0-5-2.
Capitol Conference
First team
Forwards
Ava Stelter – Lake Mills — Junior
Jaylynn Benson – Sugar River – Senior
Katie Schoeneck – Luther Prep — Sophomore
Midfielders
Kirstin Krantz – Sugar River – Senior
Megan Taucheck – Luther Prep – Senior
Taylor Peterson – Lodi – Senior
Hana King – Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld — Senior
Defense
Emma Anson – Sugar River – Senior
Lily Zimpelmann – Luther Prep – Senior
Paige Leonard – Sugar River – Junior
Bella Brenkman – Sugar River – Freshman
Hannah Lamke – Lake Mills – Senior
Abbi Olson – Columbus — Senior
Keeper
Ryleigh Kulow – Lake Mills — Sophomore
Player of the Year
Ava Stelter – Lake Mills
Second team
Forwards
Mia Murray – Lakeside Lutheran – Senior
Callie Smith – Sugar River – Junior
Ashley Olson – Columbus — Senior
Midfielders
Jenna Gentilli – Sugar River – Freshman
Kaci Everson – Lake Mills – Sophomore
Kendra Wilson – Lakeside Lutheran – Senior
Rachel Schoeneck – Luther Prep — Junior
Defense
Kaelyn Tatro – Lodi – Sophomore
Andrea Diaz – Columbus – Junior
Brianna Herrling – Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld – Senior
Cate Mitchell – Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld — Senior
Keeper
Morgan Thompson – Sugar River — Junior
Honorable Mention
Forwards
Ava Wollin – Lake Mills – Senior
Gwen Childs – Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld – Senior
Grasyn Schmidt – Lodi – Junior
Reese Moorad – Columbus – Sophomore
Lily Schuetz – Lakeside Lutheran – Junior
Sabrina Rodriguez – Cambridge/Deerfield – Senior
Maggie Schmude – Cambridge/Deerfield — Junior
Midfielders
Lily Maynard – Sugar River – Freshman
Regyn Jelle – Sugar River – Senior
Francesca Schiro – Sugar River – Senior
Keera Payne – Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld – Sophomore
Mia Pollasky – Cambridge/Deerfield — Senior
Defense
Vivian Guerrero – Lake Mills – Senior
Emma Slayton – Luther Prep – Sophomore
Zoe Denk – Columbus – Junior
Ella Ristow – Lakeside Lutheran – Freshman
Breanna Ezzell – Cambridge/Deerfield — Junior
Keeper
Lillian Runke – Lakeside Lutheran — Senior