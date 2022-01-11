Lakeside Lutheran's Dane McIlvain pinned Jefferson's Chase Langholff in the 126-pound match between the two teams on Monday in Jefferson. Lakeside won six of seven matches in the lower to middle weights, but lost 48-32.
JEFFERSON — Four Eagles recorded pins in Jefferson’s 48-32 victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Monday.
Dominic Ritter (113 pounds), Beau Dieckman (152), Alex Vasquez (170) and heavyweight Jared Facio all won by fall for the Eagles, who received four forfeits in the victory.
Lakeside Lutheran made its mark in the lower weights, winning six out of seven matches between 120 and 160. Hunter Sommer won a 10-3 decision at 120. Dane McIlvain (126), Markus Rabehl (132), Sam Schmidt (145) and Isaac Winters (160) won by fall for the Warriors.
JEFFERSON 48, LAKESIDE 32
106 — Colton Stanley (J) received forfeit
113 — Dominic Ritter (J) pinned James Monday (LL) at 0:33
120 — Hunter Sommer (LL) dec. Aiden DeBlare (J) 10-3
126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Chase Langholff (J) at 1:36
132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 0:47
138 — Noah Weidner (LL) received forfeit
145 — Sam Schmidt (LL) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 5:58