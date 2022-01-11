JEFFERSON — Four Eagles recorded pins in Jefferson’s 48-32 victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Monday.

Dominic Ritter (113 pounds), Beau Dieckman (152), Alex Vasquez (170) and heavyweight Jared Facio all won by fall for the Eagles, who received four forfeits in the victory.

Lakeside Lutheran made its mark in the lower weights, winning six out of seven matches between 120 and 160. Hunter Sommer won a 10-3 decision at 120. Dane McIlvain (126), Markus Rabehl (132), Sam Schmidt (145) and Isaac Winters (160) won by fall for the Warriors.

JEFFERSON 48, LAKESIDE 32

106 — Colton Stanley (J) received forfeit

113 — Dominic Ritter (J) pinned James Monday (LL) at 0:33

120 — Hunter Sommer (LL) dec. Aiden DeBlare (J) 10-3

126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Chase Langholff (J) at 1:36

132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 0:47

138 — Noah Weidner (LL) received forfeit

145 — Sam Schmidt (LL) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 5:58

152 — Beau Dieckman (J) pinned Elijah Grow (LL) at 2:50

160 — Isaac Winters (LL) pinned Logan Marshall (J) at 5:01

170 — Alex Vasquez (J) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 3:35

182 — Patrick Rogers (J) received forfeit

195 — Felipe Torres (J) received forfeit

220 — Jaden Gallenberg (J) received forfeit

285 — Jared Facio (J) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at 1:38

Lakeside Unsportsmanlike Conduct -1.0

