Lakeside Lutheran's Hunter Sommer pinned Luther Prep's Jason Kehren in the 120-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. The Warriors won four matches on the mat and one by forfeit in a 45-25 loss.
Luther Prep's Silas Hillmer pinned Lakeside Lutheran's Noah Weidner during the 138-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. The Phoenix won five out of nine matches wrestled and received four forfeits in a 45-25 victory.
Luther Prep's Aleksei Soloviyov (right) successfully defends a shot attempt by Lakeside Lutheran's Marcus Rabehl during the 132-pound match between the two teams on Thursday at LPS. Soloviyov won a 14-13 decision.
WATERTOWN -- Luther Prep won five matches in the middle weights and received four forfeits in the upper weights for a 45-25 Capitol Conference victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Phoenix took a 12-0 lead when Tim Manning and Nate Hong-Mitchell received forfeits at 220 pounds and heavyweight.
Lakeside responded with four straight victories in the lower weights. Elijah Vik won an 8-4 decision at 106, James Monday received a forfeit at 113, Hunter Sommer won by fall at 120 and Dane McIlvain scored a 10-1 major decision at 126 to put the Warriors up 19-12.
In the closest match of the night, Luther Prep’s Aleksei Soloviyov pulled out a 14-13 decision over Marcus Rabehl at 132. Soliviyov nearly gave up a defensive pin and trailed 9-2 after one period, but listened to his corner and worked takedowns over the next four minutes. He scored the go-ahead takedown in the closing seconds of the third period and held on for the one-point decision.
Luther Prep regained the lead at 138 when Silas Hillmer won by fall in the first period to put the Phoenix ahead 21-19.
Lakeside regained the lead 25-21 with a pin by Sam Schmidt at 145. The Phoenix reeled off five victories to close out the meet. Jeremiah Stanton won a 6-1 decision at 152, Josiah Moore won by fall at 160, Jesus Alejandro-Chavez won a 6-1 decision at 170 and Cameron Lange and Chuy Medina received forfeits at 182 and 195.
LUTHER PREP 45, LAKESIDE 25
106 — Elijah Vik (LL) dec. Micah Boggs (LP) 8-4
113 — James Monday (LL) received forfeit
120 — Hunter Sommer (LL) pinned Jason Kehren (LP) at 3:25
126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) major dec. Caleb Wendland (LP) 10-1
132 — Aleksei Soloviyov (LP) dec. Marcus Rabehl (LL) 14-13