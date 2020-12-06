COLUMBUS — Crandon Dwyer and Austin Haley both recorded pins as the Lakeside Lutheran wrestling team defeated Columbus, 45-30, in a Capitol North dual Saturday at Columbus High School.
“I was very impressed with our team’s attitude today,” Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said. “Great energy, great enthusiasm, even though we didn’t have a ton of varsity matches.”
Dwyer picked up a pin in the 160-pound bout with one second left in the first period.
“A really impressive win from a freshman, Crandon Dwyer, at 160,” Grow said. “He is very new to the sport, but he used a lot of the technique that we’ve been learning in the first two weeks of practice.”
Haley earned a second-period pin in the 220-pound match.
“Our 220, Austin Haley, had a solid win,” Grow said. “But I’m looking to improve his form in the neutral position before his next match.”
The Warriors (1-0, 1-0 Capitol North) started off the dual with five straight forfeit victories from 120 pounds to 145 pounds. Dane McIlvain (120), Markus Rabehl (126), Sam Schmidt (132), Riley Schmidt (138) and Elijah Grow (145) all earned six points for Lakeside via forfeits.
In the final match of the night, Hunter Sommer fought to a 10-3 decision win at 113 pounds for the Warriors.
“Hunter Sommer at 113 worked well on the top,” Grow said. “He is proving to be a tenacious rider.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 45, COLUMBUS 30
152: Olmsted, C, pinned Schleef, 1:53. 160: Dwyer, LL, pinned Andler, 1:59. 182: Goetzer, C, pinned Lozano, 1:43. 195: Dawson, C, pinned Rivera-Mares, 0:56. 220: Haley LL, pinned Holdorf, 2:37. 113: Sommer, LL, dec. Pennington, 10-3. 106, 170: C won forfeit. 120, 126, 132, 138, 145: LL won forfeits. 285: Double forfeit. At Columbus.
