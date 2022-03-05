Postseason basketball has a way of bringing about the unlikeliest of heroes.
Eli Gerdes, a junior guard who averages just under five points per game, hit six 3-pointers and led sixth-seeded Big Foot past third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 72-47 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday.
Gerdes entered play having hit five 3s total in the last eight games. The Chiefs, meanwhile, average 5.5 made 3s a game and connected on 13 in their upset victory.
"It was nothing our team was doing wrong," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Big Foot had every answer and had numerous kids hitting shots where there wasn't much we could do."
Gus Foster chipped in 20 points for Big Foot, which went 8-for-13 from 3 in the first half, and Hudson Torrez added 12.
The Warriors led in the early going and were within 35-32 at the break. The Chiefs (16-10) had a six-point edge in the second half when Lakeside junior guard Levi Birkholz, who scored a game-leading 25 points, got a steal that led to a breakaway. Birkholz was whistled for a charge on a bang-bang play at the other end, negating a score and keeping momentum on the side of the Chiefs.
Big Foot then hit 3-pointers on back-to-back trips sandwiched around a Lakeside turnover, upping its lead to 12 points in the process. With the advantage in double-digits, the Chiefs switched to zone and forced Lakeside into perimeter shots. The Warriors, who hit only four 3s, struggled against the zone despite getting good shots as guys started to press offensively down the stretch, according to Jahns.
The Warriors (16-9) lost six of their final eight games after opening the season 14-3.
"We have a lot of kids coming back next year," Jahns said. "They have seen how hard it is to win and the hard work it takes. It's tough to deal with the emotion for seniors playing their last game this time of the year. For us, Jameson Schmidt was our lone senior.
"We had a good season, but we built lasting memories and friendships too. We'll always be a basketball team wherever we go and whatever we do. I love winning and thrills that go with it. I also love coming to the gym and being with high school kids who give you everything they've got along with their heart and soul.
"There's always that sadness when the season ends. We'll soon think about all the great joys the season provided. In a few days, that's what will dominate our thoughts."
The Chiefs host 10th-seeded Greendale Martin Luther, which upset second-seeded East Troy 53-40, in Saturday's regional final.
BIG FOOT 72,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
Big Foot 35 37 -- 72
Lakeside 32 15 -- 47
Big Foot (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Torrez 5 0-0 12, Gerdes 7 1-2 21, Penniman 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Foster 7 4-4 20, Wilson 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 7-10 72.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Griffin 1 0-0 2, Lauber 3 4-4 12, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 9 5-7 25, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-11 47.
3-point goals -- BF (Gerdes 6, Torrez 2, Penniman 2, Foster 2, Schmitz 1) 13; LL (Birkholz 2, Lauber 2) 4.
Total fouls -- BF 16, LL 11.