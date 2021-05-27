Columbus clinched a share of the Capitol North Conference title with a 7-2 victory over the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team at LLHS on Tuesday.
Gabe Uttech took the loss for the Warriors (9-6, 5-3 Capitol), allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked none.
Trace Kirchberg earned the decision for the Cardinals, who improve to 11-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. Kirchberg went 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven, while allowing two unearned runs on three hits.
Luther Prep's 3-2 loss to Poynette on Tuesday officially gave Columbus a share of the league crown.
Columbus strung together three consecutive singles in the third to pull ahead 5-0. Christian Oppor's lead off home run in the fifth made it 7-1.
Nathan Chesterman and Uttech each doubled for Lakeside, which was outhit 8-3 and committed three errors.
COLUMBUS 7, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Columbus 203 110 0 — 7 8 3
Lakeside Lutheran 001 001 0 — 2 3 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Kirchberg (W; 5.1-3-2-0-7-4), A. Uttech (0.2-0-0-0-0-0), Oppor (1-0-0-0-1-0); LL: G. Uttech (L; 6-8-7-5-5-0), Chesterman (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Oppor 2x4 (HR), Mobry IV 2x4, Kirchberg 2x4; LL: G. Uttech (2B), Chesterman (2B).