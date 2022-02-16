Grace Schmidt scored 24 points for Luther Prep’s girls basketball team in a 54-50 win over host Lake Mills in the Capitol North and regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Luther Prep (15-7, 6-4 in conference) jumped out to a 7-0 lead, forcing a Lake Mills time out. The Phoenix led most of the first half, but gave up some easy buckets late to allow Lake Mills (18-5, 8-2) to take a 32-28 halftime lead.
The second half picked up right where the first left off with both teams playing high-intensity basketball. The Phoenix reclaimed the lead with about eight minutes to play, 42-41. The teams traded baskets and then the Phoenix went up 46-45 and held the lead the rest of the way.
Luther Prep struggled to put the game away at the free throw line as the L-Cats fouled. However, three big offensive rebounds in the last 30 seconds kept the ball with the Phoenix who went on to win 54-50.
Schmidt added rebounds. Taylor Zellmer had 17 points and eight rebounds. Nora Zellmer added six points and six assists. Maddie Chaillier had three points, three rebounds and three assists. Audrey deBoer had three points and six rebounds. Anna Kieselhorst added one point and seven rebounds.
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin scored 23 points to pace Lake Mills, which had a four-game win streak snapped.
“Luther Prep played really hard tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “They had a good game plan and you could tell they wanted it. Schmidt hadn’t beaten us in her career. They were playing like it was their Super Bowl. We fell down 7-0 early. We battled back but struggled shooting it tonight. They wanted it more than we did tonight and out-hustled us to loose balls. Hopefully, we’ll take this as a learning opportunity.
“We showed some grit battling back. Taylor Wollin played really well tonight and Sydney Burling had some good finishes around the basket. Sophia Guerrero hit a big 3 late to cut into their lead.”
Top-seeded Lake Mills awaits the winner of Big Foot and Racine St. Catherine’s in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 54, LAKE MILLS 50
Luther Prep 28 26 — 54
Lake Mills 32 18 — 50
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 0 1-2 1, Wendorff 3 2-4 8, Kieselhorst 0 1-2 2, Chaillier 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 9 2-4 24, Zellmer 7 1-2 17 Totals 22 5-14 54
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — E. Wollin 3 23 8, Burling 3 1-2 7, Guerrero 2 0-0 6, T. Wollin 8 4-6 23, Pitta 3 0-3 6 Totals 19 7-14 50
Three-point goals — LP (Chaillier, Schmidt 2, Zellmer 2), LM (Guerrero 2, T. Wollin 3)
Total fouls — LP 11, LM 13
COLUMBUS 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
Junior forward Amy Theilen scored a game-high 17 points as Columbus knocked off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 62-47 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The Warriors (15-9, 5-5 Capitol North) had a two-game win streak snapped. Junior guard Jenna Shadoski led Lakeside with 16 points, hitting 8-of-10 at the stripe, and senior forward Lily Schuetz added 15.
The Cardinals (15-8, 7-3) hit eight 3s and led 33-27 at the break.
"Columbus was hot shooting from the outside," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We needed to close out in the back pocket of shooters when they were coming off screens. The shooters got a bump off defenders and then got space to turn and shoot. Every time we were trying to get momentum, they'd get a short drive to the basket or rub off a screen for a 3.
"It's not even one of those games where we felt like we lost it on our own. Columbus played a good offensive game. They were more efficient from the field and beat us by putting the ball in the basket more than we did. We executed defensively the way we wanted to. They just put the ball in the basket and did a nice job running their offense. Even with their press, we didn't cough up the ball and had just nine turnovers.
"Their offense beat us more than their defense hurt us. The girls handled adversity as best as possible. Offensively, we had great looks. Pleased with the effort."
The third-seeded Warriors host either sixth-seeded Saint Francis or 11th-seeded East Troy in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
Columbus 33 29 — 62
Lakeside 27 20 — 47
Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Bindl 0 2-2 2, Theilen 6 2-3 17, Elenbach 3 1-1 8, Hayes 3 3-5 9, Boettcher 3 0-0 8, Paulson 3 0-0 7, Dornaus 3 4-4 11. Totals 21 12-15 62.
Lakeside Lutheran — Shadoski 3 8-10 16, Schuetz 4 7-15 15, Paske 1 2-2 5, Liddicoat 1 1-2 3, Riesen 3 0-0 7, De Galley 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 19-31 47.
3-point goals — C (Theilen 3, Boettcher 2, Paulson 1, Dornaus 1, Elenbach 1) 8; LL (Shadoski 2, Paske 1, Riesen 1) 4.
Total fouls — C 17, LL 15.