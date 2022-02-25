Junior center Bella Pitta scored all 14 of her points before halftime and the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team routed eighth-seeded Big Foot 59-16 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday, Feb. 25.
The L-Cats (19-5) held the Chiefs to four field goals, six second-half points and led by 30 early in the second period.
"We were outstanding defensively and turned them over 14 times in the first half with our press," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said.
"Our halfcourt defense was excellent and we did a good job helping, boxed out well and executed the game plan of what we were trying to take away well. Although we didn't shoot the 3 well, we crashed the boards and scored off putbacks. We were also under 10 turnovers. When we're playing with energy and executing, we can be smothering on defense."
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin added 13 points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin chipped in nine for Lake Mills.
The L-Cats host fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which beat fifth-seeded Jefferson 52-43 on Friday, in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. In the first meeting this season, the Crusaders won 67-62 at home on Nov. 23.
LAKE MILLS 59,
BIG FOOT 16
Big Foot 10 6 -- 16
Lake Mills 35 24 -- 59
Big Foot (fg fta-ftm tp) -- L. Lueck 1 0-0 2, L. Larson 1 7-8 9, Quackenbush 0 1-2 1, A. Larson 2 0-0 4, Bauman 0 0-1 0. Totals 4 8-11 16.