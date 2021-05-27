Belle Topel hit a grand slam in the Lake Mills softball team's 11-1 home Capitol North win over Lodi on Tuesday, May 25.
The L-Cats (16-2, 7-1 Capitol) led 8-0 in third on Topel's no-out shot to center, sending a 1-1 pitch over the fence.
Lake Mills was supposed to face Poynette, which is also 7-1 in the league, in a battle for first place on Thursday but the game was pushed to next Tuesday because of weather.
Taylor Roughen earned the decision, striking out seven in three no-hit innings.
Tessa Kottwitz was 2-for-2 including a triple, scoring twice and driving in a pair. Taylor Wollin also had two hits and crossed the plate twice.
Wollin's run-scoring single in the first was followed by a two-RBI triple by Kottwitz to right. Ellie Evenson then had an RBI base knock to cap the four-run frame.
LAKE MILLS 11, LODI 1 (5)
Lodi 000 01 — 1 5 2
Lake Mills 045 002 x — 11 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Whipperfurth (L; 4.1-7-11-10-0-13) LM: Roughen (W; 3-0-0-0-7-0), Klienfelt (2-5-1-1-4-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Burros (2B); LM: Kottwitz 2x2 (3B), Wollin 2x2, Topel (HR).