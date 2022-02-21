Junior guard Levi Birkholz finished with a game-high 24 points and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team ended a three-game losing streak with an 81-43 home victory in Capitol North play over Poynette on Friday, Feb. 18.
The Warriors (16-7, 5-4 Capitol North) led 38-23 at the break and had 10 players score. Sophomore forward Kooper Mlsna added 14 points, junior forward Ethan Schuetz totaled 13 and junior guard Jay Yahnke had eight.
For Poynette (3-19, 1-8), Aiden Klosky tallied 18 points.
The Warriors play Columbus on the road Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in their regular-season finale.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 81,
POYNETTE 43
Poynette 23 20 -- 43
Lakeside 38 43 -- 81
Poynette (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Hansen 1 0-0 2, Kolstad 0 1-2 1, B. Chadwick 1 0-0 3, T. Chadwick 2 0-0 4, Klosky 7 4-5 18, Napralla 2 0-0 4, Leiterman 1 1-3 3, Hackbart 2 2-3 6, Hanousek 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-13 43.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Lauber 2 0-0 4, Yahnke 3 0-0 8, Schuetz 5 1-2 13, Uttech 0 2-2 2, Yaroch 2 0-0 4, Reinke 2 1-2 5, Birkholz 8 7-9 24, Schmidt 2 1-1 5, Mlsna 5 0-2 14, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 12-18 81.
3-point goals -- P (B. Chadwick 1) 1; LL (Mlsna 4, Yahnke 2, Schuetz 2, Birkholz 1) 9.
Total fouls -- LL 11, P 14
COLUMBUS 64, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53
The Warriors entered the day on Thursday, Feb. 17 needing to win out and get some help to win their second Capitol North title in as many seasons.
The Cardinals had other ideas.
Aaron Uttech scored a game-high 28 points and Jack Fritz added 19 as Columbus topped the host Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team 64-53 at LLHS.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz led the Warriors (15-7, 4-4 Capitol North) with 18 points and junior forward Ethan Schuetz added 14. Lakeside, which has lost three in a row, now sits two games back of Lodi and Columbus with two games remaining.
Schuetz hit a corner 3 and pull-up jumper as the Warriors got within 40-39 with 12 minutes left. The Cardinals (16-4, 6-2) countered with the next nine points, pulling ahead 49-39, and never looking back as Lakeside went six minutes without scoring.
“There’s no one thing,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said of the team’s offensive struggles. “We’re in a little bit of funk. That’s the first thing. Sometimes, the harder you try the worse it gets. Also part of it is, physical teams bother us. We haven’t adjusted well to how teams are guarding Levi. Trey Lauber hasn’t played as well since he broke his nose.
“Physicality bothers us. Lodi and Luther Prep were physical recently. We’ve ran into that gauntlet of teams. There is a balancing act between under reacting and overreacting. We had empty possessions when we were close in the second half. You have to have an answer at times. You can’t let one bad possession become two.”
Birkholz had a backcourt pilfer and threw down a one-handed dunk to make it 49-44 with under five left. With 2:20 to go, junior guard Jay Yahnke nailed a corner 3, cutting the lead to 53-49. Uttech, who was 10-for-10 at the stripe, hit two free throws and the Cardinals scored several times after breaking the press to extend their lead and win streak, which now stands at five games.
COLUMBUS 64, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53
Columbus 27 37 — 64
Lakeside 26 27 — 53
Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Carthew 1 3-5 5, Uttech 7 10-10 28, Brunell 1 2-2 5, Cotter 2 2-3 6, Schroeder 0 1-4 1, Fritz 9 1-1 19. Totals 20 19-25 64.
Lakeside — Lauber 1 3-4 6, Yahnke 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 5 2-3 14, Yaroch 1 0-0 2, Reinke 1 1-2 3, Birkholz 5 8-10 18, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Mlsna 1 0-0 3, Liermann 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 16-21 53.
3-point goals — C (Uttech 4, Brunell 1) 5; LL (Schuetz 2, Lauber 1, Yahnke 1, Mlsna 1) 5.
Total fouls — C 16, LL 20.
LUTHER PREP 66, LAKESIDE 58
Tom Balge led four players in double figures with 17 points as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team knocked off Capitol North rival Lakeside Lutheran 66-58 on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at LLHS.
Luther Prep (8-10, 4-4 in conference) led 32-25 at halftime and held on down the stretch to deal Lakeside (15-6, 4-3) a potentially fatal blow in the league race.
Marcus Fitzsimmons added 15 points for the Phoenix, while Ben Vasold added 13 and Tom Koelpin added 11.
“Just an incredible team effort,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “Normally, we have to rely on Balge to do so much scoring. When you have four in double figures, that’s huge. It was nice to get a good team effort there.”
Junior forward Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 31 points for Lakeside, but was the only Warrior to finish in double figures.
“Defensively, we tried to do our best taking Levi out of the game,” coach Vasold said. “He ended up with 31, but I feel like we made him earn them. We rebounded well and didn’t give up many second shots. That was a big key for us. I don’t feel we turned the ball over very much. When you take care of the basketball and play good defense, good things can happen.”
Birkholz hit the game-winner on a deep 3 in the closing seconds in Lakeside’s last second win at Luther Prep earlier this season. Nonetheless, the Phoenix entered the game confident they could play with their WELS rivals.
“That was a heartbreaker for us last time,” coach Vasold said. “Levi is a special player. He got the best of us last time. This was a real tough game, but we are playing our best basketball right now. That will be good going forward.”
Luther Prep went on a 16-7 run over the final five-plus minutes of the first half to build a 32-25 halftime lead. After the Warriors clawed back to within striking distance, the Phoenix used a 14-6 spurt over the last four minutes to close it out.
"The difference was rebounding," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Luther Prep out-rebounded us 45-30 and got 19 offensive rebounds. That's a lot of second-chance opportunities. We held them to 4-for-20 from 3 and 42 percent shooting. There were a couple key offensive rebounds Luther Prep got late."
Birkholz scored 22 points in the second half. Anders Liermann finished nine, Trey Lauber had eight and Ethan Schuetz scored seven.
"We did not support (Levi) real well from a scoring standpoint" Jahns said. "You can't become reliant on one guy. We had a tough night shooting from our other guys. We just couldn't get going get in a rhythm."
LUTHER PREP 66, LAKESIDE 58
Luther Prep 32 34 — 66
Lakeside 25 33 — 58
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Frick 0 1-2 1, Vasold 4 3-3 13, Balge 6 5-6 17, Guse 0 2-2 2, Heiman 2 0-0 5, Koelpin 5 1-3 11, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Fitzsimmons 5 4-4 15 Totals 23 16-20 66
Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Lauber 3 0-0 8, Jahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 2 3-4 7, Reinke 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 11 7-10 31, Liermann 4 1-2 9 Totals 21 12-18 58
Three-point goals — LP (Vasold 2, Heima, Fitzsimmons), LL (Birkholz 2, Lauber 2)
Total fous — LP 18, LL 13