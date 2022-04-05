Lake Mills junior Belle Topel had four hits including this RBI single in the first inning of a softball game against Edgewood on Monday at Rotary Park. Topel had four hits for the L-Cats, who won 10-0.
Lake Mills leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz slides into third base safely on a fielder's choice during a softball game against Edgewood on Monday at Rotary Park. The senior had three hits for the L-Cats in their 10-0 victory.
Haydenn Sellnow and Belle Topel had four hits apiece and the Lake Mills softball team beat Edgewood 10-0 to open the season in a nonconference game at Rotary Park on Monday, April 4.
“Topel and Sellnow both looked great,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said of the team’s No. 3 and No. 4 hitters, who went a combined 8-for-8 at the dish.
“The bats were effective tonight. This is a nice win and good start. We feel lucky to have played a game given the recent weather.”
L-Cats leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz was 3-for-4, scoring twice.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson allowed one hit and struck out seven over three frames to earn the decision. Ava Kleinfeldt gave up a hit and fanned six in two innings.
“This was a good outing both at the plate and by our pitchers,” Clift said. “We feel we have two good pitchers coming in to attempt to fill Taylor Roughen’s shoes.
“Avery and Ava looked very sharp for a first outing. They have contrasting pitching styles. Ava is more of a power pitcher. Avery is more of a spot pitcher and mixes things up nicely. They are a nice 1-2 punch for us.”
Topel had an RBI single, Taylor Wollin notched a two-run triple and Kottwitz had a run-scoring hit as the L-Cats scored five times in the first inning. Sellnow scored four times, including on a no-out double by Topel in the fifth that enacted the 10-run rule.