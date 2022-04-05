Lakeside Lutheran senior shortstop Nora Statz hits an RBI single in the first inning of a softball game against Waterloo on Monday in Lake Mills. Statz had four hits to help the Warriors to a 12-5 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior second baseman Jenna Shadoski rounds third and scores on a base hit by Nora Statz during the first inning of a softball game against Waterloo on Monday in Lake Mills. Shadowski had two hits including a solo home run in Lakeside's 12-5 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Jordan Genz scores on a passed ball as Waterloo pitcher Sophia Schneider attempts to make the tag during the first inning of a softball game on Monday in Lake Mills. The Warriors scored six runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Pirates 12-5.
Lakeside Lutheran senior shortstop Nora Statz hits an RBI single in the first inning of a softball game against Waterloo on Monday in Lake Mills. Statz had four hits to help the Warriors to a 12-5 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior second baseman Jenna Shadoski rounds third and scores on a base hit by Nora Statz during the first inning of a softball game against Waterloo on Monday in Lake Mills. Shadowski had two hits including a solo home run in Lakeside's 12-5 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Jordan Genz scores on a passed ball as Waterloo pitcher Sophia Schneider attempts to make the tag during the first inning of a softball game on Monday in Lake Mills. The Warriors scored six runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Pirates 12-5.
Jenna Shadoski hit a home run and Nora Statz had four hits as Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team won its season opener, topping visiting Waterloo 12-5 in a nonconference game on Monday, April 4.
The Warriors plated six runs on six hits in the first inning to pull ahead 6-2.
“This was a great team win,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Waterloo had a really nice first inning and got up 2-0, but we answered with a big first inning to swing the momentum.
“They hit the ball well, but we got a lot of solid defense to make the lead stand up.”
Lakeside’s Kieghtan Rank earned the decision, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.
“Rank was solid in the circle and really efficient,” Doering said. “She got the win and threw only about 75 pitches. It was a really nice start for her. We got better and better on defense behind her as the game went on.”
Statz went 4-for-5, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice, while Shadoski, who was 2-for-4 and also scored twice, ripped a shot to center field to leadoff the third, extending the margin to 9-3. Abby Meis was 2-for-4, scoring twice, Reyna Rupnow also had two hits and Jordan Genz had two RBIs.
“We put the ball in play regularly, Statz had a huge night and Chloe Berg’s double in the first inning was big,” Doering said.
For the Pirates, Ava Jaehnke was 4-for-4 and Michaela Riege went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in. Abbie Gier also plated a pair.
Waterloo starter Sophia Schneider allowed six earned on six hits to take the loss.