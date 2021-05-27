Luther Prep scored four straight goals to take a two-goal edge before senior Haylee Meske scored in the 89th minute as the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team rallied for a 4-4 tie in a Capitol Conference game at LLHS on Tuesday, May 25.
The Warriors (6-5-2, 0-3-2 Capitol) led 2-0 early on goals by senior Mia Murray (12th minute) and junior Lily Schuetz (23rd minute).
The Phoenix (6-5-2, 3-0-2) then ripped momentum away with four straight scores. In the first half, senior forward/midfielder Megan Taucheck scored unassisted in the 36th minute followed by senior midfielder Maddie Bourman finding the back of the net on an assist by Taucheck in the 44th minute.
“Jumping out to a two-goal lead was an excellent start for us,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “However, when LPS fought back with four of their own, our team was presented a huge challenge — both mental and physical. Our Lakeside Warriors continued to battle and I’m so proud of the way we communicated with each other and persevered for all 90 minutes.”
Just under six minutes into the second half, junior midfielder/defender Rachel Schoeneck scored off Taucheck’s assist. Taucheck capped a two-goal, two-assist game with an unassisted 55th-minute goal.
Lakeside, which had lost its last three league games after a 2-2 draw with Lodi in the opener, drew closer on freshman Olivia Ibeling’s 73rd-minute score. Murray was credited with the assist.
Meske hit the equalizer at the 88:24 mark.
“This was a very odd game for us today,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “We had a bit of “Jekyll and Hyde’’ on the field. For the first 30 minutes, Lakeside had their way. We were sluggish and they were winning just about every challenge. Our defense didn’t play a clean game and we paid for it in the first half.
“We had a few great scores at the end of the first half that gave us some confidence. Then we kept it rolling, scoring four unanswered goals, with Megan contributing to each one of them.
“We dominated the next 30 minutes until the momentum swung back to Lakeside on a nice cross and finish by Murray and Ibeling. The final goal was a tough call on a high floater that Reba Schroeder saved, but as she stumbled and threw the ball forward, it was called a goal. After a really poor start, I’m happy we came away with a tie. It was a well-fought match by both teams.”
Schroeder made five saves and Warrior senior keeper Lillian Runke stopped six shots.
Luther Prep, which has 11 points in the conference standings and is currently in second place, is four behind first-place Sugar River, which is 5-0-0 in the league through Tuesday.
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKESIDE 4
Luther Prep 2 2 — 4
Lakeside 2 2 — 4
First half — LL: Murray, 11:56; Schuetz, 22:21; LP: Taucheck 35:01; Bourman (Taucheck), 43:27.
Second half — LP: R. Schoeneck, 50:44; Taucheck, 54:22; LL: Ibeling (Murray), 72:30; Meske, 88:24.
Saves: LP (Schroeder) 5; LL (Runke) 6.