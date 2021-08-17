ELKHORN — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team shot 202 to edge Jefferson (205) for first place at Monday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet held on the Summit Golf Course at Alpine Valley Resort.
Ava Heckmann shot 48 to lead the Warriors, finishing second individually. Lauren Lostetter (50), Kaylea Affeld (52) and Brooke Parkhurst (52) also scored.
The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt bounced back from a rough start to shoot a five-over-par 41, earning medalist honors by seven shots. Schmidt was four over par through her first three holes, playing her final five holes in one over par including a birdie at the par-5 eighth hole.
The next RVC mini meet is at Lake Mills Golf Course on Wednesday.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 202, Jefferson 205, East Troy 208, Beloit Turner 224, Cambridge 241, Clinton 247, McFarland 255, Edgerton 262, Evansville 292.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
AVALON — The Rock Valley Conference girls golf season got underway at Friday’s two-person scramble contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
The format saw two different teams compete together with the No. 1 and No. 5 players making up a pair as well as the No. 2 and No. 4 golfers and No. 3 players.
Lakeside Lutheran and Evansville shot 350, tying for first with Jefferson and Edgerton.
The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt and Crimson Tide’s Isabella Kirt carded a five-over-par 76 for the low score of the day by seven shots.
Evansville’s Katie Klaehn and Lakeside Lutheran’s Tessa Schoker shot 86. The Warriors’ Kaylea Affeld and Finley Baumberger shot 87 and Lakeside’s Brooke Parkhurst and Celeste Davis shot 88.
Team scores: Jefferson/Edgerton 350, Evansville/Lakeside Lutheran 350, Cambridge/East Troy 352, Beloit Turner/McFarland 356, Clinton/Elkhorn 367.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
WATERTOWN — Sussex Hamilton had three of the top four individual finishers and won the Watertown Invitational by 50 strokes with a 324 score to kick off the girls golf season at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday, August 12.
Lakeside Lutheran placed fifth with a score of 396. Senior Lauren Lostetter led the Warriors with a 96, good for 17th individually. Senior Kaylea Affeld (98), junior Ava Heckmann (99) and sophomore Breezy Roman (103) also scored for Lakeside.
Milton, led by meet medalist junior Hannah Dunk’s 73, placed third at the Watertown Invitational with a 391 score.
Team scores: Hamilton 324, Baraboo 374, Milton 391, Kettle Moraine 395, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Monona Grove 401, Brookfield Central 412, Edgewood 414, DeForest 417, East Troy 417, Muskego 424, McFarland 450, Pius 466, Fort Atkinson 485, Watertown 511.