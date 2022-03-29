Lake Mills’ softball team looks to defend its Capitol North Conference championship in 2022.
2021 recap: The L-Cats went 22-4, won the Capitol North for the first time ever and reached the sectional semifinals, where they lost to Poynette 3-1.
Coach’s resume: Jim Clift is 48-50 overall entering his eighth season.
Top returners: Senior outfielder Tessa Kottwitz (first-team all-conference in 2021), senior first baseman McKenna Grossman (first-team all-conference), sophomore catcher Taylor Wollin (second-team all-conference), junior pitcher Avery Chilson, junior infielder Belle Topel and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Ava Kleinfeldt are the six returning letter winners.
Departing players: Taylor Roughen, a first-team all-state and the Division 3 State Player of the Year, graduated. So too did outfielder Ellie Evenson (first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-sate), third baseman Syd Schwartz (second-team all-conference) and outfielder Molly Fitzgibbon.
Season thoughts: “We will be young (only two seniors) but competitive in a very difficult Capitol North Conference,” Clift said. “Our focus will continue to be establishing a culture of team, hard work, enthusiasm and fundamentally-sound play in all phases of the game.
“We lost a significant amount of talent, leadership and experience, but are gaining some talented young players. We have good team balance throughout the lineup and have come a long way since taking over the program in 2014.”
Conference race: Poynette, as always, enters the season as the favorite to win the league. Clift envisions Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran, along with Lake Mills, to all vie for the other top conference spots.
Lakeside Lutheran2021 recap: The Warriors went 11-12, finished fourth in the Capitol North and lost to Cambridge in regionals.
Coach’s resume: Matt Doering enters his 20th season and has a record of 215-178.
Top returners: Senior Nora Statz will play on the infield and has a huge bat, according to Doering. Junior Jenna Shadoski will also play on the infield, is really athletic and one of the fastest kids in our building.
Kieghtan Rank returns as the team’s primary starting pitcher after a solid freshman year last season. Greta Pingel started in centerfield a year ago, while Abby Meis and Alyssa Reinke were also starters for a majority of the team’s games.
Departing players: Kylee Gnabasik, a four-year starter and reliable second baseman who earned all-conference honors, Kendra Blake, the team’s starting first baseman, and Olyvia Uecker, also a four-year varsity player who earned all-conference honors as the team’s catcher last season, all graduated.
Season thoughts: “We have experience at a few key spots and a good core of offensive players to build around,” Doering said. “We are very internally competitive with every one of our 15 players competing for a potential spot or playing time. That should put us in a good position to grow and improve quickly.”
Conference race: Poynette enters as the preseason favorite in the Capitol North. Doering pegged Columbus and Lake Mills as potential challengers with key players returning, noting the Warriors hope to compete for a spot in the middle to the top of the league.