WHITEWATER – Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team placed fifth overall at this weekend’s season-opening Warhawk Open held at UW-Whitewater.
The Warriors opened play on Friday with four victories. Lakeside beat Clinton 25-21, 25-7, defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 25-10, 25-23, topped Kenosha Indian Trail 25-20, 25-18 and dispatched Milton 25-22, 17-25, 15-8.
On Saturday, Lakeside lost its opening match to the eventual tournament winner McFarland 25-8, 25-19 before beating Bay Port 25-19, 25-20, which put the team in the Silver Division for bracket play.
There, the Warriors (7-1) upended New Berlin Eisenhower 25-21, 25-21 and earned a 25-16, 25-22 decision against Platteville to claim the Silver Division championship.
Senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz notched 50 kills and senior middle Ella DeNoyer had 48 kills, adding a team-leading 14 aces along with 9.5 blocks.
Junior setter Olivia Bartels led the Warriors in assists (133) and junior middle Marissa Duddeck posted 10.5 blocks. Senior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz served 12 aces and junior libero Cheyenne Johnson finished with a team-best 49 digs.
“Overall, I was very proud of how our team worked together,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We are still figuring out some rotations and our best opportunities to score in each rotation. Lily and Ella were aggressive offensively. Cheyenne and Lydia did a great job on serve receive, giving us the opportunity to utilize all of our hitters. This is the first time our setter, Olivia, took over our offense on her own and I thought she showed great leadership and knowledge out there.
“Defensively we played really well and the team seems to mesh well on the court. The gym was really hot and under those conditions, the girls mentally fought through and performed their best. Looking forward to some great competition this season and watching this young group of players learn and grow.”
The Warriors open Capitol North play at home against Lodi on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.