Lakeside Lutheran's boys and girls track and field teams each won 12 events on their home track in a Capitol Conference meet against Lake Mills and Cambridge on Tuesday.
The Warrior boys won 10 events on the track.
Junior Kyle Main took the 100 meter dash in 11.62 seconds and the 200 in 23.47. Freshman Mark Garcia won the 800 in 2:09.97. Freshman Karsten Grundahl ran another PR in the 1,600 to win in 4:40.86. Junior Jonathan Abel won the 3,200 in 11:00.93. Senior Christian Schmidt won the 110 high hurdles in 15.60 and the 300 hurdles in a PR time of 42.05.
Lakeside also captured three relay events. The 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, Jay Yahnke, Alex Reinke and Main won in 46.23. The 1,600 relay team of Reinke, Nate Krenke, Grundahl and Schmidt won in 3:46.25. The 3,200 relay team of Abel, Tyler Gresens, Daniel Ertman and Joshua Heckt won in 9:50.81.
Sophomore Ben Buxa won the shot put (45-3 3/4). Junior Caleb Andrews won the high jump (6-0).
Lakeside's girls won eight events on the track and took four field events.
Senior Lydia Buxa swept the 100 hurdles (18.88) and the 300 hurdles (49.57). Sophomore Marissa Duddeck swept the long jump (15-10 1/2) and the triple jump (33-1). Junior Mya Hemling won the 400 in a PR time of 2:33.79. Freshman Paige Krahn won the 1,600 in a PR time of 5:51.7. Sophomore Natalie Punzel won the 3,200 in 14:32.10. Senior Grace Seim won the high jump (4-10). Senior Evelyn Schauer won the pole vault (7-6).
The Warriors also won three relay events. The 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Harmony Schmidt won in 54.33. The 1,600 relay team of Vanderhoof, Elida Nerothin, Abigail Minning and Hemling won in 4:37.80. The 3,200 relay team of Krahn, Punzel, Natalie Raymond and Hadley Wendorff won in 11:29.23.
The Lake Mils boys earned two victories. The 800 relay team of Carson Lund, Matthew Stenbroten, Jaxson Retrum and Adam Moen won in 2:00.93. Freshman J.P. Rguig won the long jump (18-8 1/4).
Sophomore Kenzie Nielsen and senior Kayla Will each won two events for the Lake Mills girls. Nielsen swept the 100 (13.51) and the 200 (28.65). Will swept the shot put (37-2 1/4) and the discus (104-10).
Senior Lauren Winslow won the 800 (2:33.79). The 800 relay team of Nielsen, Jenna Hosey, Makena Vesperman and Winslow won in 1:53.36.