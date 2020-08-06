Cole Godfrey recently secured a repeat trip to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
After a ninth-place finish last year, Godfrey, a junior at Lake Mills High School, is looking to jump up a few spots this time around.
“With it being my second time going I now know what to expect,” Godfrey said. “I have a lot of training behind me. Obviously I would love to win, but I’m looking for a top five. One of my biggest goals is a top-five finish.”
The event, which spans Aug. 3-8, will be held at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, 75 miles southwest of Nashville. The annual championship draws roughly 1,300 riders from around the world to compete in a variety of classes ranging from mini cycles for children as young as four to the senior division for riders over 50.
Godfrey is slated to participate in the 125 CC B/C Class after making it through a five-week regional qualifying process that went from June 5-July 3. Qualifying was tweaked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year I felt as if I wasn’t as prepared as I am this year,” Godfrey said. “I’m not going to be as nervous. Last year the nerves got to me. I crashed and didn’t get the best finishes.”
Godfrey noted that going fast is only half the fun at an event of this magnitude. Typically there are 2,000 spectators in attendance and many of the competitors spend the week in RVs, tents and trailers on the grounds.
“The best part to me is the opportunities to meet new people and new sponsors,” Godfrey said. “Going to a local race is nice. Going to this race is a totally different game. There are so many riders who are unbelievably fast. I love it.”
Godfrey will be joined by his parents and mechanic, Ed Smulders, for the week-long event which also features non-racing activities in the evening.
Loretta Lynn’s has been a proving ground of sorts for past and present motocross stars as James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana and Ryan Dungey are among the racers to have AMA Amateur National Titles on their resumes.
“The Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s is the best of the best motocrossers in America and around the world,” said Tim Cotter, Director of MX Sports. “Just being here makes you an elite racer and a top athlete. A solid finish at Loretta’s would give you instant national recognition and a possible professional career.”
For Godfrey, racing seems to be in his blood. He started riding dirt bikes as a toddler and is a multi-time champion at his home track, Aztalan Motocross Track. He also competes regularly at other motocross competitions in Wisconsin.
The experience Godfrey gained last year at nationals and the practice time he has logged since will be with him this week as he sets his sights on even bigger goals.
