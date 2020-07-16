LMHS Youth Wrestling Camp
The LMHS Youth Wrestling Camp will be held Aug. 10-13. Registration deadline is Aug. 2. Camp times will be grades 5K-3, 4-5:30 p.m.; grades 4-8, 6:30 — 8 p.m. Camp will be held at the LMHS Mat room and costs $40. Bring a water bottle and wrestling shoes. Contact the Rec. Department for more information https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/.
