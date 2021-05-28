Junior Ava Stelter scored the go-ahead goal off an assist by senior Ava Wollin in the 55th minute as the Lake Mills girls soccer team earned a 2-0 home Capitol Conference win over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Tuesday, May 25.
Wollin added an insurance score, assisted by Stelter, in the 74th minute.
Lake Mills (8-1-2, 3-0-1 Capitol) didn’t have its best stuff in the first half despite having the breeze at its back. The group rallied together at the intermission, playing inspired soccer from there to the finish.
“It certainly was a tale of two very different halves of L-Cat girls soccer tonight,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “Give Wisconsin Heights a ton of credit for completely taking us off of our game in the first half. We really struggled to connect, win 50/50’s and possess consistently. Ry had a few more fantastic saves to keep it 0-0 at the extended half due to weather.
“We got together at half and decided that’s not us and is not our game. We weren’t pleased and we weren’t satisfied, and I thought we showed tremendous heart tonight to fix our play in the second half and come away with the win. Girls dug deep, and played hard, which is exactly what you need to do to compete in the Capitol Conference. It was very much a gritty performance from all.”
Sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped nine shots for the L-Cats. Kulow made a key save in roughly the 20th minute, deflecting a well-struck shot over the crossbar on a leaping play to her left.
LAKE MILLS 2, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 0
Wis. Heights 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 0 2 — 2
Second half — LM: Stelter (Wollin), 54:08; Wollin (Stelter), 73:18.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 9; WH (Schaefer) 5.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 2, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
CAMBRIDGE — Lake Mills’ Ava Stelter scored twice in the first 39 minutes and Cambridge/Deerfield hit the game-tying score in the 74th minute as the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in a Capitol Conference game at Cambridge High School on Thursday.
C/D’s Cece Buckland scored unassisted in the 20th minute to open the scoring.
Stelter equalized on a penalty kick in the 34th minute and scored again in the 39th minute off a Maddie Stewart assist as the L-Cats (8-1-3, 3-0-2 Capitol) took a 2-1 lead into halftime.
The United’s Sabrina Rodriguez scored unassisted in the 74th minute to square it up.
“This was an all around sloppy and cold night,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We didn’t have our best stuff and C/D took advantage.
“We had a nice run of play at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second half, and we will need to continue to build on that during this home stretch of the season. A lot of girls contributed in this game and we will need everyone to continue to up their game in these final few games.”
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow made nine saves and C/D’s Isabella Graffin stopped three shots.
The L-Cats, who have five wins and a tie in their last six games, now have 11 points in league play, tied with Luther Prep for the second-most. Sugar River, which travels to play at Lake Mills on Tuesday, is atop the standings with 15 points (5-0-0).
The L-Cats travel to face Whitewater tonight at 6:45 p.m. in a nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 2, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
Lake Mills 2 0 — 2
Cambridge/Deerfield 1 1 — 2
First half — CD: Backland, 19:46; LM: Stelter (pk), 33:56; Stelter (Stewart), 38:56.
Second half — CD: Rodriguez, 73:37.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 9; CD (Graffin) 3.