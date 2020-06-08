A 10-week Outdoor Archery League will begin on July 9 at the Oakland Conservation Club, located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on Highway A. The league is made up of two-person teams. Sign up is at the clubhouse after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.
Shooting will be available on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays.
For more information call 608-444-3885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.