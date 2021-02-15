Because of Covid restrictions, the 2021 Hunter Safety classes for the Oakland Conservation Club, Cambridge, will be online. After completion, there will be a mandatory in-person field day at the club grounds on March 27. Call Gary Schenck by March 2 at 920-563-9194 (cell: 920-723-2327) for course information and to reserve a spot for the field day.
Oakland Conservation Club Hunter Safety Course announcement
