The Lake Mills Recreation Department will offer NASP Archery Club for intermediate- and advanced-level archers.
Participants will work independently on improving their skills with unlimited shooting. The instructor will work with each student to help perfect their skills. The goal is to get archers ready for NASP tournaments or personal hunting.
NASP will provide Genesis bows and arrows to be used by students. Participants must complete the NASP Archery Introductory class (or completed NASP through LMMS Physical Education class) prior to signing up for NASP Archery Club.
Offered to grades 2020-21 4-12, the class will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 27 - Oct. 5. The class will be held at LMMS gym. Deadline for sign up is Sept 18. Fee: $30 resident and $40 non-resident.
