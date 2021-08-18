The Lake Mills girls tennis team fell to Jefferson, 4-3, in a quadrangular co-hosted by Jefferson and Lake Mills on Monday.
The Eagles edged the L-Cats on the strength of sweeping the singles flights. Gracie Niebler beat Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.
Meghan Magner beat senior Sydney Williams 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 2 flight while Lilly Duddeck rallied to defeat sophomore Ava Schmidt 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 at the No. 3 flight. Julie Arellano won 6-3, 6-2 against senior Erin Therarthen at the No. 4 spot.
The L-Cats swept the doubles flights, including a 6-2, 6-0 win by seniors Katrina Breaker and Hannah Alexander over Niya Bartosch and Kieran O’Reilly at the No. 1 flight.
Nev Ninneman and Chloe Thompson beat Aurelia Rutkowski and Maryam Perez-Hernandez 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot while Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams were 6-1, 6-2 victors over Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick.
The L-Cats have an invitational at Mukwonago Friday.
JEFFERSON 4, LAKE MILLS 3
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Curtis, 6-4, 6-2; Magner, J, def. S. Williams 6-1, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Schmidt 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Arellano, J, def. Therarthen 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Breaker/Alexander, LM, def. O’Reilly/Bartosch 6-2, 6-0; Ninneman/Thompson, LM, def. Rutkowski/Perez-Hernandez 6-2, 6-0; Klawitter/E. Williams, LM, def. Dempsey/Kamenick 6-1, 6-2.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
The Lake Mills girls tennis team beat Waupun 5-2 and St. Thomas More 7-0 at its season-opening home triangular on Saturday.
“The girls did a wonderful job stepping up into new roles this year, and they proved they belong in those positions with how each one of them played,” Lake Mills tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “For many it was their first varsity match and I saw a lot of promise for the rest of the season.”
The L-Cats’ Claudia Curtis went 2-0 on the day, earning a pair of straight-set victories at No. 1 singles.
Ava Schmidt, No. 3 singles, also went undefeated, beating St. Thomas More’s Lindsey Toben 6-3, 7-5.
Sydney Williams (No. 2 flight) and Nina Sapp (No. 4 flight) both went 1-1.
In doubles, Lake Mills didn’t drop a match. Hannah Alexander/Katrina Breaker (No. 1 flight), Nev Ninneman/Chloe Thompson (No. 2 flight) and Remy Klawitter/Erin Williams (No. 3 flight) notched two wins apiece.
LAKE MILLS 5, WAUPUN 2
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Brown 6-0, 6-0; Yedinak, W, def. S. Williams, 7-5, 6-1; Schmidt, LM, def. Dewar 6-4, 6-2; Koerner, W, def. Sapp, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Alexander/Breaker, LM, def. Hummelmeier/Stelsel, 6-1, 6-1; Ninneman/Thompson, LM, def. Selken/Wojahn, 6-1, 6-0; Klawitter/Williams, LM, def. Snow/Brewer 6-1, 6-2.
LAKE MILLS 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 0
Singles: Curtis def. Horzewski 6-3, 6-2; S. Williams def. Raflik 6-1, 7-6 (4), Schmidt def. Toben 6-3, 7-5; Sapp def. Limon 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Alexander/Breaker def. Rohrbach/Vogel 6-0, 6-2; Ninneman/Thompson def. Barfoth/Chojnacki, 6-1, 6-0; Williams/Klawitter def. Sa. Gant/So. Gant 5-0, 2-0.
Team scores: Lake Mills 12, Waupun 8, St. Thomas More 1.