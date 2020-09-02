L-Cats win dual easily, 6-1

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls tennis team cruised to a 6-1 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More on Tuesday at LMHS for the team’s first dual win of the season.

“The girls finally got a well-deserved win,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “We’ve played a lot of tough competition, and I think that will really benefit us as we enter conference play.”

In singles for the L-Cats (1-3 in dual meets), Isabel Retrum (No. 2), Hannah Alexander (No. 3) and Sydney Williams (No. 4) each recorded straight-set victories.

Gabby Mahr and Katrina Breaker won at the No. 1 doubles flight 6-0, 6-4. At the No. 2 flight, Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer registered a 6-0, 6-2 decision while the duo of Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.

Lake Mills’ Claudia Curtis was beaten by Erin Horzewski 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 singles flight.

Lake Mills plays at Mayville on Thursday at 4 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 6,

ST. THOMAS MORE 1

Singles

1 — Erin Horzewski (STM) def. Claudia Curtis (LM) 6-3, 6-1

2 — Isabel Retrum (LM) def. Madeline Raflik (STM) 6-2, 6-0

3 — Hannah Alexander (LM) def. Bianey Calixto (STM) 6-0, 6-1

4 — Sydney Williams (LM) def. Alexus Lanphear (STM) 6-0, 3-0

Doubles

1 — Gabby Mahr/Katrina Breaker (LM) def. Teresa Daun/Caroline Greenberg (STM) 6-0, 6-4

2 — Molly Williams/Brooke Sehmer (LM) def. Liz Wolf-Nowakowski/Alicia Carella (STM) 6-0, 6-2

3 — Rojina Kaufman/Hannah Lamke (LM) def. Paige Rohrbach/Emma Volpe, (STM) 6-0, 6-0

Tags

Load comments