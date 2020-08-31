WATERTOWN — The Lake Mills girls tennis team was defeated in all completed matches in a dual against Watertown on Friday at Brandt Quirk Park.
“Watertown had a lot of talent and our girls came out a little flat footed,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “We started to come together for the second set, but unfortunately it was too late for most.”
Molly Williams was blanked in the first set against Danielle Krakow at No. 2 singles, but fought back in the second set to lose, 6-0, 6-4.
Sydney Williams and Natalia Cortes were defeated at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, for the L-Cats. At the top singles flight, Claudia Curtis trailed, 6-1, 5-2 before the matchup was rained out.
At No. 1 doubles, Gabby Mahr and Isabell Retrum lost to Sydney Linskens and Abby Mahr, 6-0, 6-4. Brooke Sehmer and Katrina Breaker were down, 6-2, 5-4 before their No. 2 doubles match was stopped because of the rain.
Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke only played three games before their No. 3 doubles match was rained out.
“Our focus this week is to come out ready to win right away,” Hanke said.
