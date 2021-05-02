The Lake Mills baseball team earned its first victory of the season with an 11-0 nonconference win over Marshall at Campus Field on Friday.
The L-Cats (1-2) scored seven times in the second inning and Caleb Belling went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Andy Carpenter also drove in three runs in the five-inning game.
Elijah Lee earned the decision, working four shutout innings, striking out seven while allowing two hits and walking three.
Belling and Caleb Quest both had run-scoring doubles in the second inning.
Lake Mills travels to face Poynette on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 11, MARSHALL 0 (5)
Marshall 000 00 — 0 3 1
Lake Mills 074 0X — 11 5 0
Pitching ip-h-r-er-bb-so — M: Collins (L; 1.2-3-7-7-4-0); Kalish (0.1–0-4-4-5-1); Jennings (2-2-0-0-0-1). LM: Lee (W; 4-2-0-0-3-7); Wiberg (1-1-0-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — LM: Belling 2x3 (2B); Quest 2B.
