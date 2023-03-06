Lakeside cross country awards

Both Lakeside Lutheran cross country teams earned Academic All-State honors. Team members include (back row from left to right) Arnold Rupnow, Jack Simmons, Grant Schmid, William Hemling, Mark Garcia, Gideon Ewerdt, Cameron Weiland. In the front row from left to right are Molly Wiedenfeld, Carlee Zimmermann, Rose Hissom, Amelia Povich, Paige Krahn. Mia Krahn and Abigail Minning are not pictured.

 Contributed

Lakeside Lutheran High School cross country runners were recently awarded the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association (WCCCA) All-State Academic Award for their achievements in academics and cross country.

Academic All-State recognition is given by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches' Association for athletes that competed in the state championship meet. To reach state, the boys finished first and the girls finished second at Sectionals. At State, the boys earned the Runner Up trophy, placing second. To earn this recognition as a team, the top-five athletes' average cumulative GPA must be 3.4 or higher. This year, both the girls and boys cross country teams from Lakeside Lutheran were given the award.