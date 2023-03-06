Both Lakeside Lutheran cross country teams earned Academic All-State honors. Team members include (back row from left to right) Arnold Rupnow, Jack Simmons, Grant Schmid, William Hemling, Mark Garcia, Gideon Ewerdt, Cameron Weiland. In the front row from left to right are Molly Wiedenfeld, Carlee Zimmermann, Rose Hissom, Amelia Povich, Paige Krahn. Mia Krahn and Abigail Minning are not pictured.
Lakeside Lutheran High School cross country runners were recently awarded the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association (WCCCA) All-State Academic Award for their achievements in academics and cross country.
Academic All-State recognition is given by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches' Association for athletes that competed in the state championship meet. To reach state, the boys finished first and the girls finished second at Sectionals. At State, the boys earned the Runner Up trophy, placing second. To earn this recognition as a team, the top-five athletes' average cumulative GPA must be 3.4 or higher. This year, both the girls and boys cross country teams from Lakeside Lutheran were given the award.
“Both the boys' and girls' teams showed their dedication in the classroom as well as on the course with both teams receiving Academic All-State recognition,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
Boys team members include senior Arnold Rupnow, son of Jason and Megen, Ixonia; sophomore Jack Simmons, son of Nick and Kate, Windsor; freshman Grant Schmid, son of Jason and Megan, Sun Prairie; sophomore Will Hemling, son of Bill and Michelle, Beaver Dam; junior Mark Garcia, son of Jorge and April, Fort Atkinson; junior Gideon Ewerdt, son of Philip and Hannah, Watertown; and junior Cameron Weiland, son of Dan and Laurie, Fall River.
Girls team members include Rose Hissom, daughter of Russ and Rita, Oconomowoc; Abigail Minning, daughter of Mike and Heather, Watertown; Carlee Zimmermann, daughter of Brian and Jennifer, Jefferson; Mia and Paige Krahn, daughters of Alexander and Michelle, Sun Prairie; Molly Wiedenfeld, daughter of Tim and Lisa, Lake Mills; and Amelia Povich, daughter of Jon and Liesl, Middleton.
In addition, athletes received individual recognition for having a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Those members are Rose Hissom, Abigail Minning, Carlee Zimmermann, Mia Krahn, Paige Krahn, Amelia Povich, Arnold Rupnow, Gideon Ewerdt, Cameron Weiland, Will Heming, and Grant Schmid.