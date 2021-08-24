Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team shot 182 to finish second to East Troy (180) at the team’s home mini meet held at Lake Mills Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Warriors’ Brooke Parkhurst shot 43, finishing tied for third individually, and Lauren Lostetter shot 45 take fifth place. Ava Heckmann and Breezy Roman both posted 47s to round out the team’s tally.
The Trojans were led by Andrea Smith’s 41. Jefferson (198) took third behind Payton Schmidt, who was the medalist with a round of four-over-par 40.
Team scores: East Troy 180, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Jefferson 198, Edgerton 210, McFarland 218, Clinton 233, Beloit Turner 235, Evansville 249, Cambridge 260.