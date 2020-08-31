HARTFORD — Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann finished in the top 10 at the 20-team Hartford Invitational on Monday at Washington County Golf Course.
Heckmann’s 83 was good for ninth in the 98-player field and helped the Warriors to a 13th-place finish. Lakeside shot 395 as a team. Brookfield Central won the event with a score of 328.
Brookfield’s Sarah Balding came in first at the invitational with a 74.
“We had some great competition today, a very challenging course and lots of strong golf programs,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said.
Heckmann was steady throughout the day, scoring a 42 on the front nine and a 41 on the back. Heckmann recorded a par-3 birdie on the fourth hole and never recorded a score more than.
Ava Heckmann came in second for the Warriors with a 101. It was a 51 on the front nine and a 50 on the back nine for Heckmann. Three shots behind was teammate Kaylea Affeld with a 104. Affeld scored a 57 on the front nine, but fired a 47 on the back nine.
The Warriors’ team score was rounded out with Lauren Lostetter, who shot 107. Like Affeld, Lostetter struggled a bit on the front nine with 59, but found success on the back nine holes with a 48.
“Extremely proud of the ladies, playing a game they love,” Kyra Lostetter said. “A couple of ladies had their personal best on the back nine.”
Ella Butzine carded a 110 for Lakeside Lutheran.
The Warriors have a dual at Baraboo on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Team scores: Brookfield Central 328, Homestead 347, Brookfield Central varsity reserve 353, Notre Dame 353, Sussex Hamilton 360, Cedarburg 363, Arrowhead 383, Whitefish Bay 387, New Berlin Eisenhower 387, Menomonee Falls 388, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels 389, Slinger 390, Lakeside Lutheran 395, Germantown 399, Hartford 404, Wauwatosa 409, Nicolet 425, Winneconne 434, Kewaskum 467, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 491.
