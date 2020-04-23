Andy Asmus will take over the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball program it was announced Thursday after Tim Matthies resigned last week.
Asmus, who spent the last two seasons as varsity assistant in addition to coaching junior varsity, started with the program in 2003 as the coach of the freshmen. In 2010, he became the JV coach.
“The thing that excites me the most is working with the kids and putting my stamp on the program,” Asmus said. “Tim was a fantastic head coach to work for. For the last 20 years, he is one of the most service-oriented guys to work for. He was a blessing for the program and a blessing for me to work under him. (I’m excited for) the opportunity to work with our girls, develop them and put them in a position to be successful and be competitive with the various good teams on our schedule.”
“Andy is excited and looking forward to assuming the head coaching role and continuing the success and tradition established by Coach Matthies,” Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns added.
The Warriors finished with a 13-11 record in 2019-20, graduating one senior in Lauren Thiele. The team could return as many as 12 players from a junior-laden team.
“(The kids that are going to be seniors), I had them two years ago when I was on JV,” Asmus said. “I will have had the opportunity to work with them for four years. We have a good relationship and have had fun working together at the lower level. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish this season.”
Asmus feels the timing for this move was right as he is slated to graduate with his Masters of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia Ann Arbor on Sunday. He didn’t want to assume a head coaching role before commencement.
“Coaching freshman and JV teams are very time consuming,” Asmus said. “When you’re the head coach, you have the opportunity to work with the entire program and do more development in the youth program which is more time consuming. That’s the realty of sports in high school these days.
“It’s also an opportunity to share gospel lessons with ladies at a young age and try to accomplish the spirit of working together as a team to accomplish something bigger than yourself.”
Asmus teaches World History and Economics at LLHS and has been the school’s offensive coordinator in football since 2010. He has 25 years experience coaching girls basketball and is a 1988 graduate of Lakeside.
The COVID-19 pandemic has closed school campuses until at least June 30, raising some questions as to what the team’s offseason regime may consist of.
“I’m looking forward to the position, but there’s also the questions with schools being shutdown,” Asmus said. “What is the offseason program going to look like? Are we going to get summer games in?”
Matthies compiled a record of 377-144 over 22 seasons, resigning on April 14 to spend more time with family. Under his guidance, the Warriors won the 2001 WIAA Division 3 state championship and were state semifinalists the following year.
Asmus is the program’s third coach since the 1980’s as both of his predecessors served for multiple decades.
Asmus and his wife, Gretchen, reside in Lake Mills with their three daughters: Sofie, Josie and Shayla, according to the Lakeside Lutheran school website.
