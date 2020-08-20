WATERTOWN -- One hundred sixty-one.
Back on March 12, the Lake Mills girls basketball team was defeated by Wrightstown in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.
That was 161 days ago from Thursday. It was the last time local teams played in high school competition.
Until Thursday morning.
After a five-months hiatus, the Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown girls golf teams competed in a high school event as the Warriors earned a first-place finish at the Watertown Invitational Thursday at the Watertown Country Club.
“I think the girls need it physically and mentally,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Kyra Lostetter said. “It’s the best thing for them. They’ve been cooped up for almost six months. It’s awesome for them to be able to see their teammates and friends and just to get out and forget what’s going on in the world around them.
“It was great to see other schools and have the opportunity to golf at a beautiful course.”
The Warriors — which was described as the most talented Lakeside team ever by Lostetter — was led by two state-qualifying sisters in Maya Heckmann and Ava Heckmann.
Senior Maya shot an invitational-best 79, while sophomore Ava placed second behind her sister with an 89.
Maya shot a 43 on the front nine and needed just 36 strokes on the back nine. Ava shot 42 on the front nine and 47 on the back nine.
“With it being her (Maya) senior year, she’s at the top of her game right now,” coach Lostetter said. “She’s strong, her drives are strong, her putts are spot on. She’s doing phenomenal.”
As a team, the Warriors fired a 386, good for first.
Fort Atkinson finished second with a 430, Watertown placed third with a 441, while Muskego finished fourth with a 465.
Samantha Suski shot 97 (50-47) and finished fourth individually to lead the Goslings. Taylor Kaufmann shot 110 (55-55), Madison Fischer shot 114 (57-57), Samantha Szalanski shot 120 (60-60) and Riley Lang shot 129 (59-70) for Watertown’s other scores.
Lakeside Lutheran’s 386 was rounded out with Lauren Lostetter’s 108 and Kaylea Affeld’s 110. Lostetter finished sixth individually, while Affeld placed ninth.
Lostetter noted one difference was players were paired with teammates, instead of golfers from other schools. Teams also had to abide by social distance rules that have been at golf courses for the past months, including no raking the sand traps and no touching the flagstick.
But at this point, who can complain?
“I hope everybody realizes how important it is for these kids to get out and participate in sports,” coach Lostetter said.
The Warriors head back to Watertown today to have a dual meet with the Goslings.
Watertown High School hosted a 18 hole medal play tournament at Watertown Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 20. Due to the event being rescheduled because of he pushback of the start of the season only four teams competed.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 386, Fort Atkinson 430, Watertown 441, Muskego 465
Top 10 Individual Results:
1st Maya Heckmann Lakeside 79
2nd Ava Heckmann Lakeside 89
3rd Natalie Kammer Ft. Atkinson 97
4th Sammy Suski Watertown 97
5th Brooke Leibman Ft. Atkinson 105
6th Lauren Lostetter Lakeside 108
7th Maddie Higgins Muskego 108
8th Rachel Edwards Ft. Atkinson 110
9th Kayla Affeld Lakeside 110
10th Taylor Kaufmann Watertown 110
11th Maddie Higgins Muskego 110
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.