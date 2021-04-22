At long last, spring sports have arrived.
Despite the mild and fairly dry conditions, spring sport seasons for Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran were delayed until late April while the WIAA carved an alternate fall season into the calendar.
These alternate competitions were for schools who didn’t participate in their usual fall slate due to the pandemic.
Practices were permitted to begin Monday for softball, baseball, boys golf and track and field. Girls soccer practice can get underway on April 26.
Both the L-Cats and Warriors are scheduled to compete today in boys golf at Watertown Country Club for a season-opening Capitol Conference competition at 3:30 p.m.
Lakeside then competes at the Waterford Invitational held at Delbrook Golf Course at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The second Capitol competition is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m. at Cambridge’s Lake Ripley Country Club.
These are the first WIAA-sanctioned spring sports to be contested since the 2019 state baseball tournament concluded some 22 months ago after last year’s competitions were called off because of the pandemic.
Lake Mills kicks off its softball season at Rotary Park West against Columbus on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The baseball team plays at Columbus that night at 6:30 p.m.
For Lakeside, the baseball program hosts Luther Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m. while the softball team plays at Luther Prep with first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m.
