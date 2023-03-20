TRACK AND FIELD Track and field: Lake Mills opens season at Nelson/Daniels Classic nateg nateg Author email Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — Lake Mills' track and field team opened its season at Friday’s Nelson/Daniels Classic at UW-Whitewater.For Lake Mills’ girls, senior Ali Dean placed sixth in the triple jump (31 feet, 2 3/4 inches).On the boys side, sophomore Mason Fuglestad was 13th in the long jump (17-11).Team scores — girls: Grafton 58, Dominican 48.5, Stoughton 42, Monona Grove 37, Whitewater 32, Catholic Memorial 31, East Troy 31, Edgerton 30, Fort Atkinson 25, Jefferson 23, Pewaukee 20, Cudahy 20, Clinton 19.5, Edgewood 19, Mauston 15, Big Foot 12, Harvest Christian 12, Black Hawk 10, Turner 6, Reedsville 5, Lake Mills 3, Delavan-Darien 2.Team scores — boys: Pewaukee 81, Edgewood 47, East Troy 45, Monona Grove 34.5, Big Foot 33, Harvest Christian 33, Fort Atkinson 31, Stoughton 29.5, Whitewater 29, Edgerton 28, Mauston 28, Grafton 19.5, Delavan-Darien 14, Clinton 11.5, Black Hawk 9, Dominican 9, Jefferson 9, Reedsville 6, Turner 6, Cudahy 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Kayak, paddle board rentals coming to Sandy Beach in Lake Mills Clash with New Trier set stage for Lakeside Lutheran run to State Boys Basketball Tournament Down to the wire: Brillion holds off Lakeside Lutheran 57-55 in Division 3 state semifinals Lake Mills' Bella Pitta wins Capitol North Player of the Year, is voted All-State by WBCA for Division 3 Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!