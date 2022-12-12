Burling leads L-Cats at invitational

WHITEWATER—Freshman Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 pounds led Lake Mills to an eighth place finish at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Burling (8-2) recorded four pins to reach the finals, where he lost by fall to Riverdale’s Rylee Wanek in 5 minutes, 10 seconds.