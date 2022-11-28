Navigating the waters of the current men's college basketball recruiting landscape can be murky.
With the recent advent of the one-time transfer policy, which allows athletes to change schools without sitting out a season, in addition to players nationwide taking advantage of their 'COVID' years (the 2020-21 season did not count as a year of eligibility used), rosters are in constant flux and turnover is plentiful.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Levi Birkholz, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, stayed patient through the recruiting process and recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at the Citadel, a Division 1 school in Charleston, South Carolina.
"The recruiting process was crazy," said Birkholz, who also had Division 2 scholarship offers from Minnesota State - Moorhead, Northern Michigan and Winona State.
"As a sophomore, I had a ton of D1 interest. Then, the transfer portal hit. Players with my skill types fell through the cracks. After that, there was nothing for a while. D2 offers then came. I then got D1 interest and then The Citadel offered.
"When I went down there in late July, I knew it was the place I was going to hopefully play for the next four years."
Birkholz, who also plays AAU ball for the Wisconsin Crusaders, feels his time at Lakeside prepared him well on and off the court for The Citadel.
"I'm very ready for college because of Lakeside," said Birkholz, a four-year varsity player who averaged 22.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.7 assists per game as a junior last season.
"None of Lakeside's classes are easy. Time management is a huge thing for student athletes. That will transfer over well with The Citadel. I thought The Citadel was a great place where I can develop as a player, contribute and grow something special in Charleston."
The Citadel, coached by Ed Conroy, plays in the Southern Conference and has never reached the NCAA Tournament. Conroy, who played at The Citadel from 1985-89, was hired this spring to lead the men's basketball program. Conroy also coached the team from 2006-10.
"Levi is a player we prioritized early in the summer after watching him play, and we are extremely excited about what he brings to our program," Conroy said. "He brings great versatility to our backcourt with his athleticism and playmaking abilities, along with strong leadership traits with his background as a captain on his high school’s basketball and football teams.
"I think Levi has only scratched the surface of the player he can become and I know Bulldog fans will love watching him compete in McAlister Fieldhouse!"
Birkholz, who holds Lakeside's single-game scoring record by netting 43 points two seasons ago, figures to transition to being a true point guard at the college level.
"As a freshman coming into high school, it was intimidating," Birkholz said. "I had good size for a freshman but wasn't there to be a dominant force. I worked on my body and my jump shot has gone up and up. I'm continuing to work on my shot. Becoming a great shooter is a goal of mine.
"At Lakeside, I handle the ball but not really as a point guard. Making that transition will hopefully go smoothly, but it's going to be something I have to learn too.
"I'm super blessed by God. All blessings to God that he gave me with these talents. I'm thankful for everyone who has been a part of the journey."
Lakeside head coach Todd Jahns, now in his fourth season, has been a varsity head coach for several decades dating back to his time at the helm at Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Birkholz is his first player to be on scholarship with a D1 institution.
"Levi's an explosive player and the college game will play well for him because of the shot clock and being with multiple people who can score," Jahns said. "That takes pressure off him to score. Watching some of his AAU games, he really thrives in that environment because there’s not four guys coming to guard him.
"We’re proud of him and our school is excited. He’s a good athlete and a Christian young man. Sometimes the ability can override the individual. It’s so important for us being a Christian school representing our Lord and Savior in everything we do. Levi's a humble Christian man. He’s been blessed with physical talents. He’s also been raised right and has a humble Christian spirit."
Birkholz, who also started at quarterback for the Warriors the past two seasons and was a State Track and Field Championships qualifier in the high jump last spring despite being new to the sport, plays with passion and relishes having the ball in his hands during crunch time.
"Levi has a natural leadership quality to him, is driven to be competitive and wants to win," Jahns said. "His best days are ahead as a basketball player.
"What I enjoy and love about many of our guys -- and Levi is one of them -- is that they are team guys who are going to come and be a part of what you’re doing. They think about the good of our team before that of an individual. Levi’s a true team guy and winner. Coaches were asking what type of teammate and person he is. I shared with them you’re getting great stock. His parents raised him well and are good people."