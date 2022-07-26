Ryan Lind is grateful to have been given the keys to the car that is the Lake Mills girls basketball program.
He also knows there's pressure to be the new head coach of a program that's been so successful in recent memory.
"It’s pretty crazy, I didn’t see it coming," Lind said of being hired to coach the L-Cats. "I didn’t know if I had a chance at the gig when I applied.
"I’m happy to be where I’m at. I’ve met all the girls. They are very hardworking and know the game."
In five years under Brandon Siska, the L-Cats went 91-34. The 2020-21 season will forever live in infamy as the program won its inaugural state championship, posting a 25-2 record.
Lake Mills, which made its first-ever state appearance in 2019-20, went 20-6 last season, extending the program's Capitol North championship streak to four years.
This season's L-Cat bunch will have nearly an identical flavor to last year's as no players were lost due to graduation. The returnees include junior wing Taylor Wollin, a unanimous first-team all-conference selection last season, as well as junior point guard Emily Wollin (a second-team honoree) and senior center Bella Pitta, a second-team all-conference selection and honorable mention All-State performer.
"I’m not going to come in and want to change everything," Lind said. "They do some things really well. They like to run and play fast. I enjoy coaching teams that play fast and with a lot of pace and energy.
"They already know that and can do that well. I might add some things offensively. I'll also try to be ready for any situation against any team we play. We play a hard schedule. That’s my role is to get them ready for all the tough games they have this season."
Lind arrives in Lake Mills after having spent the last five seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Johnson Creek. The Bluejays showed steady improvement in Lind's tenure and won the program's first playoff game in over 20 years last season, posting a 16-10 record overall.
"Coaching at Johnson Creek was a good experience for me," Lind said. "It was tough at times, especially early on, to keep motivation high.
"I had fun and those kids had fun. It was tough to tell them I was leaving."
Lind coached the varsity boys team at Frederic High School, amassing 107 wins over seven seasons. Lind, a Princeton native who attended Ripon College and played two seasons of basketball there, was handed the varsity reins at Frederic at the age of 23.
At Lake Mills, Lind wants the youth basketball program on the girls side to mimic the much successful one the boys team has in place.
"We want the youth program to blossom like the boys one is. The boys have a crazy good youth program," said Lind, who lives in Waterloo with his wife and nearly six-month old daughter.
"We’re hoping to keep this successful run going. Lake Mills is very competitive in every sport on more than just a local level.
"It’s nerve-racking to be a position like this, but at the same time I’m thankful to have a job like this with the expectations that come with it."
There will be high expectations internally and externally for the L-Cats this upcoming season as the team looks for its fourth 20-win campaign in a row and fourth straight regional championship. Lake Mills is also no longer an unknown and will be a foe many opponents will circle on their calendar when the schedule gets released.
For Lind, a sense of gratitude exists in being named Siska's successor. Lind hopes his first season is one to remember.
"I’m very grateful for this opportunity," said Lind, who will continue in his role as science teacher at Johnson Creek. "I know how much our girls care about the game.
"I can tell they have been playing basketball their whole lives. I hope I can get them ready for all the challenges they will see. They want to have a special season and so do I."
Johnson Creek, under the guidance of first-year athletic director Brady Ramseier, will now embark on a search for Lind's replacement. The Bluejays graduated 11 players from last season's team.