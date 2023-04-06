Softball: Arrowhead knocks off Lake Mills 4-0 Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARTLAND — Sammie Radish and Sierra Thomas combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Arrowhead knocked off the visiting Lake Mills softball team 4-0 on Thursday, April 6.The Warhawks scored on a two-out triple by Thomas in the first inning. Thomas then made it 2-0 by scoring on a passed ball. Arrowhead added a pair of runs off a Lake Mills fielding error in the fifth.Lake Mills (1-1) starter Avery Chilson allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts, one walk across six frames.ARROWHEAD 4, LAKE MILLS 0Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 2 2Arrowhead 200 020 0 — 4 7 0Leading hitters — A: Cox 2x3, Thomas 2x3 (3B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson L; 6-7-4-1-1-5; A: Radish W; 4-2-0-0-1-5, Thomas 3-0-0-0-1-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills family seeks claims from city after trimmed branch struck boy Lake Mills City Council candidates share their priorities Waters beats Temperly to keep Lake Mills City Council seat Lake Mills reviewing ATV/UTV rules at DOT request Softball: Avery Chilson pitches 3-hit shutout, Lake Mills opens season with 8-0 win over Randolph Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!