Softball roundup
Avery Chilson and Belle Topel combined for eight hits, propelling Lake Mills to a season sweep of rival Lakeside Lutheran, 13-5, in Capitol North softball at LLHS on Tuesday, May 9.

The L-Cats (12-4, 6-3 in conference), who won the first meeting 7-1 on April 20, broke the game open with seven two-out runs in the fifth inning, extending their lead to 13-4. Lily Doerr delivered a run-scoring single and Taylor Wollin had a bases-clearing three-run double during the rally.