Avery Chilson and Belle Topel combined for eight hits, propelling Lake Mills to a season sweep of rival Lakeside Lutheran, 13-5, in Capitol North softball at LLHS on Tuesday, May 9.
The L-Cats (12-4, 6-3 in conference), who won the first meeting 7-1 on April 20, broke the game open with seven two-out runs in the fifth inning, extending their lead to 13-4. Lily Doerr delivered a run-scoring single and Taylor Wollin had a bases-clearing three-run double during the rally.
Jenna Shadoski hit the first of her two home runs with a solo shot to left in the Lakeside third. Two hitters later, Kendall Lemke’s solo blast to center made it 3-all.
Lake Mills, which has won seven consecutive, took the lead for good in the fourth after Savannah Radtke’s RBI triple, which was followed by an RBI single by Chilson who finished 5 of 5 from the leadoff spot.
Abby Meis hit a solo homer to center to lead off the Lakeside fourth and Shadoski hit a solo shot in the seventh for the Warriors (8-7, 4-5).
Chilson started for the L-Cats, allowing four earned on six hits in three innings but did not factor. Reliever Ava Kleinfeldt pitched four innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts to earn the decision.
Lakeside starter Kieghtan Rank, who went the distance, gave up 13 runs (three earned) on 17 hits and fanned four.
“Tons of credit to Lake Mills, they took advantage of all the defensive miscues we had tonight,” Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. “The bright spot was on offense. We had a solid game at the plate against quality pitching.
“I am pretty sure that the four home runs we hit is a school record for a single game as a team. We battled them into the fifth and then they took over. The girls finished the game well, but the damage had been done.”