Avery Chilson pitched a three-hit shutout and Lake Mills’ softball team beat Randolph 8-0 in its season opener at a rain-soaked Rotary Park on Monday.
“Avery, a senior, was in total command of her pitches,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “The ball got slippery at times. She’d throw her changeup and the ball was a little slick.
“Avery’s been in command throughout the preseason and this is as good as I’ve seen her. To open up the season with a three-hit shutout versus a Randolph team that finished second in its conference last year, that’s a good game and Avery had a good outing.”
The L-Cats gave Chilson, who struck out seven and walked two while throwing 53 of her 78 pitches for strikes, some early run support. Taylor Wollin’s run-scoring single in the first was a part of a four-run frame. Bases-loaded walks by Wollin and Lily Doerr sandwiched around an RBI fielder’s choice by Savannah Radtke in the second made it 7-0.
Haydenn Sellnow (third in the order) went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and Belle Topel (cleanup) was 3-for-4 with a double. Ava Kleinfeldt scored twice.
“I was proud of our pitch selection,” said Clift, Lake Mills’ head coach since the program’s inaugural season in 2014. “We didn’t chase bad pitches. We had excellent discipline at the plate. We finished with six hits against only four strikeouts, which I was pleased with.
“To back up Avery and play defense with no errors is a great stat. That’s especially so for a first game when you’re knocking the rust off. Lily Doerr, our brand new freshman catcher, got thrown into the fire due to a couple injuries and was effective. Belle Topel just missed a couple home runs and she was smashing the ball today.”
The L-Cats went 21-4 last season, falling in the regional final to Port Washington, a season after posting a program-record 22 wins (against four losses) and winning the program’s first-ever conference championship and reaching the sectional semifinals.
Lake Mills, which graduated just two seniors, has high hopes for this campaign but plans to stay laser-focused on the present.
“We spend way more time focusing on the next pitch than our bigger-picture goals,” Clift said. “We preach that very hard within our program. All these other goals — team and personal ones — boil down to the next pitch whether you’re on offense or defense.
“We are trying to narrow their focus to one pitch at a time. Trust your hitting mechanics and defensive fundamentals. Our bigger goals can be reached by taking it one pitch at a time.”
Topel, a senior who was a first team all-conference pick last season, headlines four returning all-league players. Wollin, Chilson and sophomore Payton Quest were each second-team selections.
The L-Cats are a deep, close-knit bunch that is looking forward to testing their mettle in what figures to be a rugged Capitol North Conference.
“For us, the team is more important than any individual,” Clift said. “As we battle, we are battling for each other. Postseason statistical type things happen as a natural result of other things.
“We are a complete and well-balanced team. We have more than 10 girls capable of playing at a varsity level. We have a nice mix of upper class experience blended in with up-and-coming talent. Thus far, we’ve seen an overarching positive attitude permeating the entire team.
“We realize the Capitol North is stacked. Poynette is the returning state champion, Columbus will be good and Lakeside is also good and well-coached. Lodi and Luther Prep are improving. We are looking forward to that constant competition. All the competition we have before us starts with our attitude and work ethic.”
LAKE MILLS 8, RANDOLPH 0 (6)
Randolph 000 000 — 0 3 3
Lake Mills 430 01x — 8 6 0
Leading hitters — R: Baird 2x3 (2B); LM: Sellnow 2x4, Topel 3x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — R: Spors L; 4-5-7-3-8-2, Kohlbeck 1-0-1-0-1-2; LM: Chilson W; 6-3-0-0-2-7.