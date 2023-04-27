LODI — Haydenn Sellnow scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Lake Mills fended off host Lodi 4-3 in Capitol North softball on Thursday, April 27.
The L-Cats, who lost to the Blue Devils 1-0 on April 11, needed a late rally to force extras.
Lake Mills trailed 3-1 entering the seventh inning. Mads Sherry and Emily Wollin each lined singles to left to open the frame. Natalie Grulke’s sacrifice bunt put both base runners in scoring position. After Avery Chilson flew out and Lily Doerr walked, Sellnow tied the game up with a line shot up the middle for a single.
In the 10th, Sellnow hit a grounder to first, reaching on a two-base error. She advanced to third on a ground out by Belle Topel and crossed home for the go-ahead score on a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Wollin for the L-Cats (6-4, 3-3 in conference)
Two Lake Mills pitchers combined to strike out 10 and allow seven hits. Ava Kleinfeldt started and tossed the first six frames, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts. Chilson, who earned the decision, pitched four innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.
LAKE MILLS 4, LODI 3 (10)
Lake Mills 001 000 200 1 — 4 6 2
Lodi 001 002 000 0 — 3 7 3
Leading hitters — LM: Sellnow 2x5; LO: Reese 3x5, Stark (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Kleinfeldt 6-5-3-1-1-6, Chilson W; 4-2-0-0-1-4; LO: Stark 9-5-3-2-4-5, Skarda L; 1-1-1-0-0-0.
Holly Lowenberg tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Poynette topped host Lake Mills 3-1 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday, April 25.
The defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Pumas backed Lowenberg with three runs in the first three frames. Poynette scored on an error in the first, adding two more runs — both with two away — in the third. Laken Wagner singled in a run and Maggie Steinhorst lined a double to center, which made it 3-0.
In the Lake Mills seventh, Taylor Wollin led off the inning by reaching via error. Ava Kleinfeldt then singled to put runners on the corners with no away. Emily Wollin’s sacrifice bunt scored a run and resulted in the inning’s first out. Poynette recorded a double play to end the game as Mads Sherry flew out to center field, where Gavin Gavinski threw out Lake Mills’ baserunner for failing to tag up at second.
Kleinfeldt pitched 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts in relief for the L-Cats (5-4, 2-3 in conference). Starter Avery Chilson took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
POYNETTE 3, LAKE MILLS 1
Poynette 102 000 0 — 3 9 2
Lake Mills 000 000 1 — 1 2 2
Leading hitters — P: Steinhorst 2x3 (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — P: Lowenberg W; 7-2-1-0-2-10; LM: Chilson L; 3.1-7-3-2-2-1, Kleinfeldt 3.2-2-0-0-0-8.
