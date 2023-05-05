LODI — Kieghtan Rank struck out a pair of hitters with the tying run at third base in the seventh inning as Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team edged host Lodi 8-7 in Capitol North play on Thursday, May 4.
Rank helped her own cause with a run-scoring double, scoring Jenna Shadoski, with one away in the sixth inning to give the Warriors a 7-5 edge. Kendall Lemke followed with a run-scoring single.
Mackenzie Christofferson, who was 4-for-4, singled in a pair of runs with two away in the Lodi seventh to make it an 8-7 game.
Rank got a four-pitch strikeout to start the seventh before a pair of one-out singles and a steal of second base put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Rank worked back after being down 2-0 to strike Brielle Burros out before fanning Marah Lane on seven pitches to end it.
Keyanna Rank opened the scoring with a two-run triple in the Warriors’ second. Lemke singled in a run and Abby Meis plated a pair with a base knock as Lakeside (8-5, 4-4 in conference) went up 6-3 in the fifth.
Kieghtan Rank pitched all seven innings to get the decision, striking out seven, while allowing seven runs (two earned) on 12 hits.
“Kieghtan threw a solid game in the circle and we got some very timely hits to get a nice win,” Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said.
“Our two games with Lodi were absolute back-and-forth battles. We got some timely hits from players all over the lineup to get what we needed to win. I’m proud of the fight we showed all night.”
LAKESIDE 8, LODI 7
Lakeside 020 132 0 — 8 10 3
Lodi 030 022 0 — 7 12 5
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4 (2B), Lemke 2x4, Meis 2x4, Ki. Rank (2B), Ke. Rank (3B); LO: Skarda 2x4, Christofferson 4x4 (2B), Lane 2x4, Warren (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Ki. Rank W; 7-12-7-2-7-2; LO: Stark 4.1-7-6-3-3-1, Skarda L; 2.2-3-2-2-3-0.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Holly Lowenberg struck out nine in four innings of one-hit ball and top-ranked Poynette stayed unbeaten in the Capitol North by topping host Lakeside Lutheran 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday, May 2.
The Pumas (14-1, 6-0 in conference) scored five times on five hits in the second before pushing across five more runs in the sixth.
Kassidy McCaffery had three hits and Emma Gavinski drove in three runs for Poynette.
Kieghtan Rank, who allowed seven earned on 13 hits in six frames, took the loss for the Warriors (7-5, 3-4).
POYNETTE 11, LAKESIDE 1 (6)
Poynette 050 015 — 11 13 1
Lakeside 000 010 — 1 4 4
Leading hitters — P: Mackey 2x3, McCaffery 3x4, Gavinski 2x4 (2B), M. Steinhorst 2x3, Lowenberg (2B); LL: Genz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg W; 4-1-0-0-9-1, B. Steinhorst 2-3-1-1-3-0; LL: Ki. Rank L; 6-13-11-7-1-2.