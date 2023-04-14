WATERTOWN — Ava Kleinfeldt tossed a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in the Lake Mills softball team’s 8-0 road victory against Luther Prep in Capitol North play on Thursday, April 16.
Kleinfeldt walked just one, throwing 71 of her 95 pitches for strikes to overpower the Phoenix.
Haydenn Sellnow doubled in a run in the first. Taylor Wollin and Kleinfeldt followed with two-out RBIs to make it 3-0. Lily Doerr and Natalie Grulke contributed run-scoring singles in the third, extending the margin to 6-0.
Doerr drove in three runs and Wollin scored three times for the L-Cats (3-2, 1-1 in conference).
LAKE MILLS 8, LUTHER PREP 0
Lake Mills 303 002 0 — 8 11 1
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Leading hitters — LM: Sellnow 2x4, T. Wollin 2x2 (2B), Kleinfeldt 2x4 (2B), Doerr 2x4 (2B)
Lodi scored the go-ahead run on an error in the infield in the seventh inning, topping Lake Mills 1-0 in a Capitol North softball game at Rotary Park on Tuesday, April 11.
Blue Devils freshman starter Bailey Stark fanned 12 and walked one in a complete-game effort, permitting just six singles.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson took the loss despite pitching seven innings of two-hit ball, fanning four against one walk, while permitting the unearned run in the seventh.
Lake Mills (2-2, 0-1 in conference) stranded the bases loaded in the fourth inning with one away, had two on with one away in the sixth and got the leadoff hitter — Chilson with a single — on in the seventh but could not muster a run.
Rowan Skarda singled to open the Lodi seventh, taking second on a passed ball before scoring from there on an error after a grounder hit by Vivian Beld.
LODI 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Lodi 000 000 1 — 1 2 2
Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
Leading hitters — LM: Chilson 2x4, Topel 2x4, Doerr 2x3.