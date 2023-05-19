DEERFIELD -- The Demons had the upper hand on the L-Cats, ranked ninth in Division 2, for five innings.
Lake Mills then assembled an all-time rally in the sixth.
Lake Mills' softball team scored 16 sixth-inning runs and stomped host Deerfield 18-5 in nonconference action Tuesday, May 16.
The L-Cats sent 20 hitters to the dish in their big inning, tallying 10 hits while drawing six walks and taking advantage of a pair of errors and a hit batsmen.
Lake Mills (17-4), which has won 12 in a row, had just one hit -- a run-scoring single by Emily Wollin in the second -- through five innings.
Winning pitcher Avery Chilson singled in a run in the sixth and another scored via error to make it 5-all. Mads Sherry stole home on a double steal and Belle Topel followed with a two-run single. Chilson's two-out double pushed the margin to 12-5 and Taylor Wollin's two-run home run to left on a full count capped the rally.
Chilson pitched three scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Starter Ava Kleinfeldt, who was 3-for-5, allowed four earned on five hits with five strikeouts in three frames.
LAKE MILLS 18, DEERFIELD 5 (6)
Lake Mills 010 01(16) -- 18 11 1
Deerfield 013 100 -- 5 7 4
Leading hitters -- LM: T. Wollin (HR), Sellnow (2B), Chilson 2x3 (2B), Topel 2x5, Kleinfeldt 3x5; D: Nelson (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- D: Klein L; 5.2-10-18-10-11-5, Moore 0.1-1-0-0-0-0; LM: Kleinfeldt 3-5-5-4-2-5, Chilson W; 3-2-0-0-2-3.
MONDAY’S RESULT
WATERLOO — Lake Mills’ softball team belted out 18 hits and surged past host Waterloo 14-2 in nonconference play on Monday, May 15.
The L-Cats (16-4), winners of 11 consecutive, broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. Taylor Wollin tripled in a run during the rally while Ava Kleinfeldt, Avery Chilson and Belle Topel each added run-scoring singles.
Kleinfeldt went 4-for-5 and scored three times, driving in a pair. Topel was 3 of 5 with three RBIs and scored twice.
Chilson, who signed this week to play collegiately at Lawrence University, went the distance in the circle to earn the decision, allowing two earned on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
LAKE MILLS 14, WATERLOO 2
Lake Mills 001 613 3 — 14 18 0
Waterloo 000 002 0 — 2 5 5
Leading hitters — LM: Chilson 2x4 (2B), Doerr 2x5, Sellnow 2x5, Topel 3x5, Kleinfeldt 4x5, E. Wollin 2x3, T. Wollin (3B); W: Huebner 2x3 (2B).