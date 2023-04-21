Lake Mills’ Emily Wollin drops down a bunt for a base hit during the sixth inning of Thursday’s Capitol North game versus Lakeside Lutheran at Rotary Park. The L-Cats, who added four insurance runs in the sixth, won 7-1.
Haydenn Sellnow homered, Ava Kleinfeldt tossed a three-hitter and Lake Mills’ softball team celebrated the program’s 100th victory in style by beating Lakeside Lutheran 7-1 at Rotary Park on Thursday, April 20.
“One hundred wins is a great milestone,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “I was pretty hush-hush about it and I didn’t want it to be about me. It’s about what we do together as a team. One hundred wins is a statement of our program. It’s something, like we always preach, we win together, lose together, celebrate together and go through adversity together. One hundred wins is a statement of what we all do together.”
The L-Cats (5-3, 2-2 in conference) jumped ahead 2-0 on Sellnow’s blast to center in the first. Avery Chilson doubled and scored on a Sellnow single in the third.
“It was a momentum shift when Haydenn hit that homer,” Clift said. “Ava, every time she steps in the circle, is on. We talk a lot of about backing our pitchers up with offense and good solid defense. The early runs were a good message sender to our team. Our girls took their hacks all night long. Haydenn got the ball rolling with the home run and we maintained that the rest of the game.”
Lakeside hung around in the middle innings, pulling within 3-1 in the sixth. Jenna Shadoski ripped a double down the left field line and scored on Kendall Lemke’s single.
An error, walk and bunt hit by Emily Wollin loaded the bases with one away in the Lake Mills sixth. Zoey Buchholtz grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run. Lake Mills’ next two hitters reached via error, resulting in single runs on both occasions, and Lily Doerr capped the four-run rally with a lined single up the middle to make it 7-1.
Kleinfeldt walked just one, fanning eight, while permitting an earned run and throwing 78 pitches, including 60 for strikes in the complete-game victory. She worked around a leadoff single by Shadoski in the first and got out of a two-on, no-out jam in the second thanks in part to a pair of strikeouts. Kleinfeldt retired 12 consecutive in the middle innings and consistently recorded ground ball outs.
“Ava has always had power, but now she’s hitting her spots,” Clift said. “If she develops a few of her pitches, she’ll be deadly. She’s effectively given up one run in three outings. Ava always pitches with confidence.
“A mark of a good pitcher is you can’t tell in their demeanor whether things are going for or against us. Ava has the ‘it factor’ where she doesn’t get rattled.”
Lakeside (3-3, 2-2) starter Kieghtan Rank allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits in six frames in the loss.
LAKE MILLS 7, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 000 001 0 — 1 3 4
Lake Mills 201 004 x — 7 7 2
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x3 (2B); LM: Sellnow 2x4 (HR), E. Wollin 2x3, Chilson (2B).
COLUMBUS — Winning pitcher EmmaJo Peck drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as Columbus fended off visiting Lake Mills 5-4 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday, April 18.
The L-Cats (4-3, 1-2 in conference) jumped ahead 3-0 in the second inning. Mads Sherry bunted for a hit and a run scored on an error at third base, Aubrey Lepak drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Avery Chilson helped her own cause with a run-scoring single.
Dakota Volesky, Peck and Gretta Kelm produced consecutive run-scoring doubles as the Cardinals tied it up at 3 in the third.
Peck broke the tie with a single up the middle and Kelm added an RBI single to make it 5-3 in the fifth.
Ava Kleinfeldt led off the Lake Mills sixth with a single and scored on a double to center by Sherry, who took third on the throw. Peck struck out Savannah Radtke and got Chilson to pop out to end the threat before recording a pair of pop outs and a line out in a 1-2-3 seventh to end it.