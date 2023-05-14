POYNETTE -- The L-Cats are peaking at the right time.
Lake Mills' softball team pushed its win streak to 10 games with three victories over the weekend, including a 6-4 upset over No. 1-ranked Poynette on the road to conclude Capitol North play on Friday, May 12.
"This was a nice program win and a statement win for our girls," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said of knocking off the defending state champion Pumas. "We had a great test against a great team and passed with flying colors."
All six of the L-Cats' runs came with two outs, including Ava Kleinfeldt's two-run single in the first and Belle Topel's solo homer run to left in the second.
"Our bats were very aggressive and our pitch selection was very good," Clift said. "Tony Gwynn used to say the best way to increase your batting average is to swing at good pitches.
"Belle is a very powerful hitter. The majority of her career home runs, when they leave the bat, you know it's going to be a home run. Hits like that are energizing and motivate the other girls."
The Capitol North champion Pumas (20-2, 9-1 in conference) tied it up in the third on a two-run inside the park home run by Gracie Gavinski and two-out run-scoring grounder by Kassidy McCaffery.
The 10th-ranked L-Cats grabbed the lead for good, 4-3, on Lily Doerr's RBI double to center in the fourth. Topel and Taylor Wollin, who went 3-for-4, added insurance runs in the form of RBI singles in the sixth.
Morgan Gunderson doubled in a run in the Poynette sixth but was later thrown out by Doerr, who catches, trying to overzealously steal third base to end the threat.
Kleinfeldt earned the decision, allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings with four strikeouts, no walks. Avery Chilson threw a scoreless sixth and seventh with two strikeouts.
"I call Ava and Avery our Batman and Robin," Clift said. "That combination on the mound is working well. Poynette got on Ava a little, which not many teams do. I didn't think Poynette could adjust and get in on Avery right away. Our plan worked to a tee."
The L-Cats (15-4, 7-3) totaled 14 hits against last season's Division 3 Pitcher of the Year in Holly Lowenberg, who struck out seven and gave up six runs.
"You want to face pitchers like Lowenberg to see where you're at," Clift said. "She's one of the best pitchers the state has to offer. This result was good for us to make that kind of statement within ourselves. Beating Wisconsin Lutheran and Poynette shows we are going to be a team that needs to be dealt with as well."
Lake Mills won the Wisconsin Dells quadrangular on Saturday, May 13, by routing the host Chiefs 11-0 in five innings and upending Portage, 6-2.
Versus Wisconsin Dells, Topel hit a three-run blast to center in the L-Cats' seven-run third inning. With two away, Zoey Buchholtz produced a bases-clearing three-run triple and scored on Doerr's fielder's choice. Aubrey Lepak and Haydenn Sellnow tallied three hits apiece.
Kleinfeldt tossed five innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts to earn the win.
Against Portage, Chilson fanned nine and walked none in a complete-game decision. She gave up two runs on six hits.
Taylor Wollin and Kleinfeldt, who went 3-for-4, had back-to-back run-scoring hits in the third to make it 3-0. Chilson doubled to open the fourth and her courtesy runner Aubrey Lepak scored on a single by Topel. Chilson and Doerr each drove in insurance runs in the fifth, extending the lead to 6-2.
LAKE MILLS 6, POYNETTE 4
Lake Mills 201 102 0 -- 6 14 2
Poynette 003 001 0 -- 4 8 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Sellnow 2x4, Topel 2x4 (2B, HR), T. Wollin 3x4, Kleinfeldt 2x4, Doerr (2B); P: Lowenberg 2x3, Gunderson (2B), Gavinski (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 5-7-4-3-0-4, Chilson 2-1-0-0-1-2; P: Lowenberg L; 7-14-6-6-3-7.
LAKE MILLS 11, WIS. DELLS 0 (5)
Wis. Dells 000 00 -- 0 2 1
Lake Mills 007 4x -- 11 14 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Sellnow 3x3, Topel 2x3 (HR), Lepak 3x3, E. Wollin 2x2, Buchholtz (3B), Kleinfeldt (2B), T. Wollin (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 5-2-0-0-1-6; WD: Meister L; 4-14-11-11-3-0.
LAKE MILLS 6, PORTAGE 2
Portage 000 020 0 -- 2 6 2
Lake Mills 012 120 x -- 6 11 0
Leading hitters -- P: Brom (2B); LM: Chilson 2x4 (2B), Sellnow 2x4, Kleinfeldt 3x4 (2B), T. Wollin (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- P: Saloun 2.2-5-3-3-4-2, Williams L; 3.1-6-3-1-0-2; LM: Chilson W; 7-6-2-2-0-9.