A 3-2-4 double play early, a clutch hit in the middle innings and lights-out pitching throughout propelled the L-Cats to sectionals.

Ava Kleinfeldt pitched a five-hit shutout and Haydenn Sellnow drove in the game's only run as the third-seeded Lake Mills softball team won its third regional championship in the past four seasons, topping seventh-seeded Wilmot Union 1-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Rotary Park Thursday, May 25.