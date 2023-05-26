Lake Mills' softball team beat Wilmot Union 1-0 to win a WIAA Division 2 regional softball championship at Rotary Park on Thursday. The L-Cats, who pushed their win streak to 15 games, have won regional titles in three of the past four seasons.
Ava Kleinfeldt had three hits, including this single in the second inning, and pitched a five-hit shutout with five strikeouts to lead Lake Mills’ softball team past visiting Wilmot, 1-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Thursday.
Lake Mills third baseman Savannah Radtke fields a softly hit grounder and throws to first in time to end the second inning of Thursday's WIAA Division 2 regional final versus Wilmot Union at Rotary Park. The L-Cats won 1-0.
Nate Gilbert
Lake Mills pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt celebrates after recording the final in a 1-0 win over Wilmot Union in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Rotary Park on Thursday.
A 3-2-4 double play early, a clutch hit in the middle innings and lights-out pitching throughout propelled the L-Cats to sectionals.
Ava Kleinfeldt pitched a five-hit shutout and Haydenn Sellnow drove in the game's only run as the third-seeded Lake Mills softball team won its third regional championship in the past four seasons, topping seventh-seeded Wilmot Union 1-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Rotary Park Thursday, May 25.