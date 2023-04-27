Lakeside Lutheran second baseman Jenna Shadoski drives the first pitch of the game to right field for a leadoff triple during a Capitol North softball game against Luther Prep on Thursday at LPS. Shadoski had three of her team’s 12 hits in Lakeside’s 12-4 victory.
Luther Prep shortstop Emma Bortulin looks Lakeside Lutheran's Chloe Berg back to second base before throwing to first for the out during a Capitol North softball game on Thursday at LPS. Berg had three hits for the Warriors in their 12-4 victory.
WATERTOWN — Lakeside Lutheran second baseman Jenna Shadoski set the tone once again.
Shadoski pounced on the first pitch of the game for a triple to right, sparking a four-run rally for the Warriors in the first inning of a Capitol North softball game against Luther Prep on Thursday, April 27 at LPS.
The Warriors collected 12 hits on the day, including three each from Shadoski and Chloe Berg in a 12-4 victory.
Luther Prep battled at the plate and generated eight hits. Leadoff hitter Delaney Bargenquast had three hits and No. 2 hitter Kiara Humann added two. Sophia Eckl, Emma Bortulin, Sarah Dahlie and pitcher Maddy Eckl each drove in a run for the Phoenix.
But the Warriors (6-4, 3-3 in conference) won out with clutch hitting. Kendall Lemke led Lakeside with three RBIs, while Grace Plitzuweit and Keyanna Rank each had two. Berg, Abby Meis and Jordan Genz each had one RBI.
Kieghtan Rank earned the decision, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Eckl took the loss, allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on 12 hits with five strikeouts and nine walks.
Pitching (ip-h-r-rbi) — LL (Ki. Rank W 7-8-4-3-4-0), LP (Eckl L 7-12-12-10-5-9)
TUESDAY'S RESULT
EmmaJo Peck struck out 14 and Gretta Kelm homered to lead Columbus past host Lakeside Lutheran 6-2 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday.
Jenna Shadoski doubled to lead off the Lakeside first and scored on a two-out RBI single by Chloe Berg, who was 3-for-4.
The Cardinals strung together three consecutive two-out singles in the third, the last of which came off the bat of Kelm to tie it up.
Shadoski bunted for a hit in the Warriors’ third and scored on a two-out error by Peck.
Emily O’Keefe’s two-out, two-run triple in the fourth gave Columbus the lead for good, 3-2. After Peck doubled to open the fifth, Kelm sent the first pitch she faced over the left field fence.
Peck allowed an earned run on nine hits, walking three, over seven innings. Kieghtan Rank started for Lakeside (5-4, 2-3 in conference) and gave up four earned on 12 hits in seven frames in the loss.
"We scrapped hard, but in the end they had timely hits and we struggled to get timely hits," Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said.
"Kieghtan threw well for most of the night. Columbus put a nice rally on in the fifth to take control and got the win. Jenna Shadoski and Chloe Berg had good nights again at the plate to lead us offensively."