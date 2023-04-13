POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst combined to strike out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter as host Poynette topped Lakeside Lutheran 10-0 in a Capitol North softball game on Thursday, April 13.
The defending state champion Pumas scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings. Megan Gunderson and Brooke Steinhorst drove in three runs apiece.
Lowenberg started and earned the victory, striking out nine in four innings. Steinhorst worked a 1-2-3 fifth to end it.
“We struggled against some really good pitching,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Poynette hit the ball well too.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team pushed across nine runs in the third, topping Luther Prep 12-0 in the Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Tuesday, April 11.
The Warriors led 3-0 on Kieghtan Rank’s two-run double in the third. Grace Cody and Abby Meis both produced two-run singles and Kendall Lemke contributed a run-scoring double to make it 9-0. Shadoski, who was 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, added a two-run double in the fourth.
Rank, who struck out four in three innings while giving up only a pair of singles, earned the decision. Cook capped the two-hit shutout with a pair of scoreless frames, fanning four.
“Both Grace and Kieghtan kept the LPS offense in check all night,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Offensively, we got some timely hitting in the middle innings. Grace Cody and Kieghtan Rank each had three-RBI games.
“The top of our lineup (Jenna Shadoski, Abby Meis and Kendall Lemke) had solid nights as well. This was a nice way to start our conference season.”